Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS Amid Massive 'Sexual Abuse' Scandal That Rocked Karnataka

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been suspended by his party Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday amid the growing heat surrounding the release of obscene videos showing him with women. The party also issued a show-cause notice to Prajwal, who reportedly fled to Germany after the scandal broke out on Sunday.

"We welcome SIT against Prajwal Revanna. We've taken a decision to recommend our party's national president to suspend him from the party till the SIT investigation is completed, "says, JD(S) core committee president GT Devegowda