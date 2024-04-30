 Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS Amid Massive 'Sexual Abuse' Scandal That Rocked Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHassan MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS Amid Massive 'Sexual Abuse' Scandal That Rocked Karnataka

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS Amid Massive 'Sexual Abuse' Scandal That Rocked Karnataka

The party also issued a show-cause notice to Prajwal, who reportedly fled to Germany after the scandal broke out on Sunday.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Prajwal Revanna |

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been suspended by his party Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday amid the growing heat surrounding the release of obscene videos showing him with women. The party also issued a show-cause notice to Prajwal, who reportedly fled to Germany after the scandal broke out on Sunday.

"We welcome SIT against Prajwal Revanna. We've taken a decision to recommend our party's national president to suspend him from the party till the SIT investigation is completed, "says, JD(S) core committee president GT Devegowda

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Case Filed Against Independent Candidate In Barmer LS Seat

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Case Filed Against Independent Candidate In Barmer LS Seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Workers Vent Ire On Leadership Over Candidate Selection

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Workers Vent Ire On Leadership Over Candidate Selection

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS Amid Massive 'Sexual Abuse' Scandal That Rocked Karnataka

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS Amid Massive 'Sexual Abuse' Scandal That Rocked Karnataka

Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport Starts Night Operations

Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport Starts Night Operations

Heartwarming Video: India’s New Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi Touches Mother's Feet To Seek...

Heartwarming Video: India’s New Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi Touches Mother's Feet To Seek...