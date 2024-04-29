Bengaluru Congress Women's Wing Holds Protest Demanding JD-S Leader Prajwal Revanna's Arrest Over 'Obscene Videos' Case

Bengaluru: The Congress Women's Wing staged a protest on Monday outside the offices of the Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Bengaluru, demanding the arrest of Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with an alleged "obscene videos" case.

Women Congress Wing state president Pushpa Amarnath demanded Prajwal Revanna's arrest, alleging that the BJP had shielded those accused of sexual crimes.

"The rapist and the accused, Prajwal Revanna, should be arrested immediately, which is all we want. We have filed a complaint seeking action from the DGP. Tomorrow we will meet him again but as of now we have given a request letter," Amarnath said.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Women Congress Wing state president Pushpa Amarnath says, "Prajwal Revanna should be arrested immediately. We have given a complaint and we will meet the DGP tomorrow...it's a question of… pic.twitter.com/ydirwBNHyU — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

"No one should rescue or support him in this. As we have seen, the central government of the BJP these days always supports and rescues the culprits and rapists, so this time it should not happen. As a Member of Parliament, he has committed this offence. he has made this mistake Not a common person have done this; it's a crime, not a mistake. It's a question of our daughters' respect. We seek justice," she added.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Congress workers staged a protest against JDS leader Prajwal Revanna over his obscene video case and burnt his effigy. pic.twitter.com/HU41h34tvs — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

Responding to speculation that Revanna may have fled the country, Amarnath declined to comment, urging PM Modi's intervention in the matter

"I don't want to comment on this and I don't know what to say about it. All we want is justice. And I want PM Modi to intervene in this and take immediate action," Amarnath said.

#Bengaluru: Karnataka Mahila Congress workers protest against Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. Congress leader Pushpa Amarnath says, "He was caught watching porn in our State Assembly (in 2012), we urge BJP President Amit Shah and PM Modi to sack him" (ANI) pic.twitter.com/OHiiDlVAYk — DailyaddaaNews (@Dailyaddaa) August 31, 2019

The Case Against Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. An FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, his father and JD (S) leader HD Revanna in connection with the case.

The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

Statement Of The Complainant

As per the complainant, the victim has claimed that both H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.

The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely with her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call.

"My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant said.

Here's What Happened On April 25th, 2024

Earlier, on April 25th, the chairperson of the state women's panel requested CM Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the obscene clips, allegedly involving the JD(S) MP, circulating on social media.

After the request, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed on April 28th that the state government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Prajwal Revanna's alleged obscene video case in Hassan district.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweets, "The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually… pic.twitter.com/VQeqfCVtwS — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

The BJP on Sunday distanced itself from sitting Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Prajwal Revanna, amid the controversy around his purported sleaze tapes.

S Prakash, the chief spokesperson of the BJP's state unit, said, "We, as a party, have nothing to do with the videos and neither do we have any comments to make on the SIT probe announced by the state government into the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna."

While the BJP is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state in alliance with the JD(S), Revanna is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan and is pitted against the Congress' Shreyas Patel.