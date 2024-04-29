Who Is Prajwal Revanna & What Is The Massive Sex Scandal Centring JDS Hassan MP In Karnataka?

Karnataka's Hassan Prajwal Revanna, who is a grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, has come under scanner following a massive sex scandal that has rocked the state. The alleged explicit videos, reportedly featuring the sitting MP from Hassan, have been widely circulated in the region, prompting an investigation by the state government.

On Sunday, the Congress alleged that "a pen drive full of pornographic videos" showed "MP and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted thousands of women and recorded objectionable videos of them". One of the victims reportedly included a woman in her 60s.

एचडी देवगौड़ा के पोते प्रज्वल रेवन्ना के हजारों अश्लील वीडियो सामने आए हैं।



अश्लील वीडियो से भरी हुई पेनड्राइव से पता चला है कि सांसद और NDA उम्मीदवार प्रज्वल रेवन्ना ने हजारों महिलाओं का यौन उत्पीड़न कर उनके आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड किए।



यह घटना बेहद हैरान करने वाली है और… pic.twitter.com/2gefOSY4xm — Congress (@INCIndia) April 28, 2024

Who is Prajwal Revanna?

Prajwal Revanna is the 33-year-old son of HD Revanna and the nephew of HD Kumaraswamy. The Janata Dal (Secular) that is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka nominated him as its candidate once again from Hassan for the Lok Sabha elections. He was to be contesting elections opposite Congress candidate 31-year-old Shreyas M Patel, the grandson of Puttaswamy Gowda.

Hassan was one of the constituencies that went to the polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

It is an undeniable fact that Prajwal Revanna, an MP and candidate of the NDA, has committed heinous acts of rape, sexual assault against hundreds of women on camera.



Despite the gravity of the situation, the PM, HM, Smriti Irani, NCW, and Rekha Sharma have inexplicably remained… pic.twitter.com/Pq67JrdzjU — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) April 29, 2024

Revanna graduated as a mechanical engineer from Bangalore Institute of Technology in 2014 and has been active in politics since. At the age of 29 he became the state general secretary of JDS in November 2019.

Karnataka government forms SIT

The Siddaramaiah government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations after receiving a petition from Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women. Chaudhary's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state police chief Alok Mohan prompted the probe, which will examine the authenticity of the explicit videos and allegations of sexual assault.

#WATCH | On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar says, "Such an incident has never taken place in our country and the world. Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) MP from Hassan. Union HM Amit Shah,… pic.twitter.com/1Oqn4pjvFl — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

Revanna, who denies the allegations and claims the videos were doctored, had lodged a complaint with authorities prior to the elections, suggesting that the scandal was an attempt to tarnish his image. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Revanna has left the country, raising questions about his return and co-operation with the SIT investigation.