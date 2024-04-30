 Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Case Filed Against Independent Candidate In Barmer LS Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Case Filed Against Independent Candidate In Barmer LS Seat

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Case Filed Against Independent Candidate In Barmer LS Seat

Ravindra Singh Bhati is an MLA from Sheo Assembly constituency and is contesting for Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. The case was registered at the Pachpadra police station on Monday. Police inspector Amra Ram Khokhar confirmed that a case has been registered against Bhati and 32 people. CID-CB will investigate the case, he added.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

Jaipur: A case has been registered against an independent candidate from Barmer Lok Sabha seat, Ravindra Singh Bhati, in Rajasthan for violating section 144, creating hurdles in the government's work and blocking the highway, confirmed officials on Tuesday.

Ravindra Singh Bhati is an MLA from Sheo Assembly constituency and is contesting for Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate.

Read Also
Barmer Seat, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections: Schedule, Key Fights, Previous Results & More
article-image

The case was registered at the Pachpadra police station on Monday. Police inspector Amra Ram Khokhar confirmed that a case has been registered against Bhati and 32 people. CID-CB will investigate the case, he added.

On April 27th, Bhati along with his supporters laid siege to the SP office in Balotra. Also, his supporters staged a four-hour dharna outside the office alleging irregularities during voting. Bhati had accused that his supporters were assaulted during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections held in Rajasthan on April 26th.

He also alleged that many NRIs were stopped from casting their votes. He also alleged that fake voting took place at 100 booths and there was connivance of the administration due to which voting was affected during a certain period. --IANS

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Case Filed Against Independent Candidate In Barmer LS Seat

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Case Filed Against Independent Candidate In Barmer LS Seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Workers Vent Ire On Leadership Over Candidate Selection

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Workers Vent Ire On Leadership Over Candidate Selection

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS Amid Massive 'Sexual Abuse' Scandal That Rocked Karnataka

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended By JDS Amid Massive 'Sexual Abuse' Scandal That Rocked Karnataka

Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport Starts Night Operations

Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport Starts Night Operations

Heartwarming Video: India’s New Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi Touches Mother's Feet To Seek...

Heartwarming Video: India’s New Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi Touches Mother's Feet To Seek...