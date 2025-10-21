‘Gazab Aadmi Hai!’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Viral VIDEO Garlanding Woman BJP Candidate Sparks Row, Opposition Questions His Health

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Viral VIDEO Garlanding Woman BJP Candidate Sparks Row | X

Patna, October 21: The opposition parties in Bihar are targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a video of him garlanding a woman Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate went viral on social media ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejshwi Yadav and Congress Party shared the video on social media and raised questions over his health. The viral video shows Nitish Kumar putting the garland around the woman’s neck instead of giving it to her.

The video is from an election campaign rally in which JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and BJP candidate Rama Nishad are seen on the stage. Sanjay Jha is seen in the video asking Nitish Kumar to handover the garland to the woman, however, he puts the garland around her neck instead of giving it into her hand.

Nitish Kumar then furiously says, “Gazab aadmi hai" to Sanjay Jha on stage. He also said that why he should give the garland in her hands. Rama Nishad is seen smiling and accepting the garland from the Chief Minister.

Opposition parties, however, attacked Nitish Kumar and raised questions over his health as the video hit the internet. Tejashwi Yadav shared the video and said, "What a crazy guy he is, bro!!! Mr. Chief Minister, if you are healthy, why are you doing such antics by reading a written speech?"

Congress also shared the video and said, "By the way, commenting on someone's health is not a good thing, but is Nitish Kumar really mentally healthy?"

Internet users are also raising questions over the CM's current health condition. One of the users said, "It is painful when our Chief Minister, who is the highest authority in Bihar, has to bow before such an MP who holds no position in their government. The situation is now slipping beyond their comprehension. @NitishKumarji, please take rest now, we are concerned about your health."

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media as the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are closing in. The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The first phase will ne held on November 6 and the second phase will be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.