Barmer Seat, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections: Schedule, Key Fights, Previous Results & More

Barmer : The phase two of Lok Sabha elections went into polling on April 26, 2024 (Friday). Rajasthan has total 25 seats 12 of which went to polls on April 19. Remaining 13 were scheduled on April 26 during phase 2. Barmer is among the top 5 key Rajasthan constituencies that have potential to make a difference to the state's General Election results. Barmer constituency comprises of Barmer and Jaisalmer districts.

Barmer comprises of 8 Vidhan Sabha segments including Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudha Malani, Chohtan, and Jaisalmer.

Barmer is the second-largest constituency in India covering the third and fifth largest districts in India, Jaisalmer and Barmer.

Three-way fight in Barmer

It is going to be a tough fight between INC's Umeda Ram Beniwal, Ravindra Singh Bhati who will go solo and Kailash Choudhary who will fight it out again on a BJP ticket.

It is not going to be a cakewalk for the BJP this time as Kailash Chaudhary is all set to battle the strong anti-incumbency sentiment and the influence of young and vibrant Ravindra Singh Bhati is only going to add to the challenge.

The 27-yr old Rajput rebel leader recenly filed nomination papers independently after the BJP denied him a ticket. Barmer has a majority of Jat and Rajput population and Bhati a very popular face among the two communities.

Barmer: Winners of last four Lok Sabha Elections | FPJ

Analysis of previous results

Barmer has been a BJP bastion since past two elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Kailash Chaudhry clinched victory, defeating Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh who fought on INC ticket by a margin of 3,23,808 votes. In 2014, Colonel. Sona Ram Chaudhry again from BJP won the seat defeating Jaswant Singh who had contested the elections independently by a margin of 87,461 votes.

In 2009 General elections, BJP's Harish Chaudhary had defeated Manvendra Singh who had at that time fought on a BJP ticket. Manvendra Singh lost the battle by a margin of 1,19,106 votes. In 2004 General Elections, Manvendra Singh had got victory for the BJP defeating Sona Ram Chaudhary who had fought the elections on Congress ticket in 2004.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.