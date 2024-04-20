Sikar Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All You Need To Know About Sikar Seat That Goes For Polling On April 19 | FPJ

Sikar is a major city of Rajasthan and one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. This city is known as Shekhawati. Sikar went to polls on Friday, April 19. Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. The first phase of voting was held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26. One of the most interesting fights in Rajasthan will be that for the Sikar constituency.

Sikar Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments namely Lachhmangarh, Dhod (SC), Sikar, Danta Ramgarh, Khandela, Neem Ka Thana, Srimadhopur, Chomu

BJP's Swami Sumedhanand vs CPM's Amra Ram in Sikar

Sikar is a major city of Rajasthan and one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. This city is known as Shekhawati. Sikar will see a tough battle between BJP's Swami Sumedhanand and CPM's Amra Ram. It has eight assembly constituencies. Looks like it will be a challenging battle for BJP's Sumedhanand this time to score a hat-trick of victories in Sikar.

Every time Congress and CPM field their candidates each from this seat. This time the vote bank of the alliance has become bigger as Congress has this time decided to give this seat to its coalition partner, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has a significant influence in certain areas of Sikar. Also anti-incumbency factor is going to be a major factor to impact the elections this time.

Past Lok Sabha Election results- Sikar

In Loksabha elections 2019, Sumedhanand Saraswati of BJP party won with 7,61,332 votes. The runner up was Subhash Maharia of INC party . The margin of victory was 2,90,659 votes. In Loksabha elections 2014, Sumedhanand Saraswati of BJP party won with 4,96,393 votes. The runner up was Pratap Singh Jat of INC party. The margin of victory was: 2,37,019 votes. The next election for Sikar Parliamentary constituency is on 19 April 2024.

The counting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 2024.