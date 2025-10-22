 Congress Slams PM Modi Over Sharp Fall In FDI, Cites His 12-Year-Old Advice To Focus On Economy
Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera used Modi's 2013 post on Twitter (now X) asking then finance minister P Chidambaram to "devote more time to economy than to politics", saying the economy was in trouble.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fall in net FDI inflows and urged him to follow his own advice given 12 years ago to the then Congress government to focus on the economy.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera used Modi's 2013 post on Twitter (now X) asking then finance minister P Chidambaram to "devote more time to economy than to politics", saying the economy was in trouble.

"Some figures from today: Net FDI into India fell by 159% in August, with more money leaving the country than entering it. Growth in India's eight core sectors has slumped to a three-month low of just 3%. India's tech hiring outlook for the second half of FY26 seems 'not so promising'.

"A gentle reminder to Modi ji to follow the advice he himself gave 12 years ago!" Khera said in a post on X.

The Congress leader tagged Modi's post of November 30, 2013, where he had said, "Economy is in trouble, youth want jobs. Devote more time to economics not petty politics. Chidambaram ji, please focus on the job at hand!".

According to media reports, the net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India fell 159 per cent in August 2025, with more money leaving the country than entering it that month.

In its bulletin, the RBI on Monday noted gross inward FDI moderated in August. Net FDI turned negative in August, due to a moderation in gross inflows and an increase in repatriation, it had said.

