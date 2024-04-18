Churu Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date | FPJ

Jaipur: High profile Churu Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19. Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. The first phase of voting for 12 seats including Churu will be held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26 for 13 Lok Sabha seats.

As the Lok Sabha Elections are inching closer with each passing day, battlegrounds have heated up with leaders leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the 2024 big battle.

Assembly segments

The Churu seat comprises 8 Assembly segments including Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh. The constituency is a general seat. The BJP, the INC are the main parties in the constituency.

Key fights

Churu is going to be an interesting fight between Rahul Kaswan who will for the first time contest election on a Congress ticket and Devendra Jhajahriya who will fight it out on BJP ticket.

Although BJP has had a strong hold in Churu since ages, the fact that Rahul Kaswan switched to Congress after being unhappy over BJP's move to nominate Paralympian Devendra Jhajahriya to fight in Churu may prove tricky for the BJP.

आखिर मेरा गुनाह क्या था...?



क्या मैं ईमानदार नहीं था ?

क्या मैं मेहनती नहीं था ?

क्या मैं निष्ठावान नहीं था ?

क्या मैं दागदार था ?

क्या मैंने चूरू लोकसभा में काम करवाने में कोई कमी छोड़ दी थी ?



मा. प्रधानमंत्री जी की सभी योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में, मैं सबसे आगे था।



ओर क्या… — Rahul Kaswan (@RahulKaswanMP) March 4, 2024

Adding up to the difficulty could be a strong anti-incumbency factor. Meanwhile, Paralympian Devendra Jhajahriya, is yet another Jat candidate nominated making BJP's position strong as Churu has has always been dominated by Jats. Besides, time will tell if Jhajaria's strong campaign having a single message: "Support him to fortify Prime Minister Narendra Modi's" backed by Prime Minister Modi's extensive campaign rally in support of Jhajaria in Churu push BJP closer to victory.

Key issues

Key issues that have been for ever rattling the Churu which is located on Rajasthan-Haryana border include, lack of basic amenities like water & electricity, farmers' woes, Jat infighting, sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, alarming scene of industrial development, Impact of mandir inauguration on votes.

BJP holding Churu since 30 years

Churu has been a BJP stronghold holding the constituency for 30 years. 2019 Lok Sabha Elections saw a remarkable victory of BJP's Rahul Kaswan with a margin of 334,402 votes. Rahul Kaswan was polled 792,999 votes with a vote share of 60.00 %. INC Rafique Mandelia who was the runner-up managed to secure 458,597 votes (34.46 %).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Rahul Kaswan again presented victory and got 595,756 votes with a vote share of 52.63%. BSP candidate Abhinesh Maharshi was the runner-up securing 301,017 votes (26.59 %) Rahul Kaswan won the election with a margin of 294,739 votes.

Results of the 2024 Churu Lok Sabha Elections will be declared on June 4.