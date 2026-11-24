Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Why BJP-SAD Alliance In Punjab Is Not Happy News For AAP & Congress

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal's renewed alliance could create a three-cornered contest with AAP and Congress in Punjab's 2027 Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the parties would contest together under the NDA banner. The partnership could consolidate sections of the Sikh, rural, Hindu and urban electorate, although electoral gains will depend on voter response. (Read more...)

2. Bizarre! Pak Journalist Shaukat Piracha's X Account Withheld In India While He Attends SCO Forum In Delhi

Pakistani journalist Shaukat Piracha’s X account (@ShaukatPiracha1) is reportedly being withheld in India, drawing attention online. The development came amid his presence in New Delhi around the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum. ABP journalist Ashish Singh’s posts featuring Piracha and Pakistan Federal Minister Dr Musadik Malik further fuelled discussion. (Read more...)

3. 'Bahar Jana Hai Toh Fraud Kar': Dipke's Sarcastic Jibe At Saurav Das Over London Flight Row

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke took a sarcastic dig at Saurav Das over his alleged stoppage at Delhi airport before a London flight. Dipke shared an image listing fraud amounts linked to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, suggesting that committing a major fraud could make travelling abroad easier. (Read more...)

4. Mumbai Emerges As Asia-Pacific’s Real Estate Hotspot, Secures Spot Among Top 10 Investment Destinations

Mumbai ranks among Asia-Pacific’s top 10 real estate investment destinations as infrastructure growth, office demand and data centres attract rising global institutional investment. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai: Kandivali Youth Who Suffered Brain Injuries In 2018 Marine Drive Accident Gets ₹ 1.15 Crore Compensation

Holding the taxi driver solely responsible for jumping a red signal, the tribunal rejected the insurer's claim of contributory negligence and assessed Jha's permanent functional disability at 80 per cent. (Read more...)

6. Pune Shocker! Wipro Engineer Beaten To Death By Infosys Employee Boyfriend In Hinjawadi

The incident took place around 12.30 am in Room 206 of Pristine PG at Sakhare Vasti, under the jurisdiction of the Hinjawadi police station. The deceased, identified as Komal Rajendra Dahake, was a native of Wardha. (Read more...)

7. 'Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye Nahi Sudhrenge': Avinash Mishra's Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Kaveri Priyam Takes A Cryptic Dig; Sayli Salunkhe Questions Actor's Stand On Privacy Amid Eisha Singh Breakup Row

Kaveri's cryptic Instagram note has caught attention amid the buzz surrounding Avinash and Eisha's split. Actress Sayli Salunkhe, meanwhile, shared "You can't have public attention on your terms alone." (Read more...)

8. Standard Chartered Cleared Investment Banking Chief Roberto Hoornweg In Internal Probe Over Workplace Conduct Allegations: Report

Standard Chartered investigated investment banking chief Roberto Hoornweg after anonymous allegations of favouritism, sidelining senior women and workplace misconduct. The bank closed the investigation after finding no evidence supporting the claims. (Read more...)

9. Shilpa Shetty Visits Gurudwara With Family On Guru Nanak Jayanti In Mumbai; Offers Prasad To Paparazzi

Actress Shilpa Shetty marked the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 by visiting a Gurudwara in Mumbai with her family. Accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and their children, the actress was spotted offering prayers and seeking blessings on the special day. (Read more...)

10. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Off! 15-Year-Old Star Batter Smashes 3 Consecutive Sixes In First Over During IND A vs UAE Match | Video

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed three consecutive sixes in the very first over of India A's clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. (Read more...)