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Mumbai: Mumbai has secured a position among the top 10 preferred destinations for cross-border real estate investment in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, highlighting growing international investor confidence in India's property market and long-term economic prospects, according to a report by Colliers India.

Strong commercial demand, infrastructure development and the availability of investment-grade properties are strengthening Mumbai's position as a global real estate investment hub.

Infrastructure Drives Investment

Mumbai's status as India's financial and commercial capital continues to attract multinational companies and institutional investors.

Infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Navi Mumbai International Airport are improving regional connectivity and unlocking new real estate development opportunities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

These developments are enhancing the city's investment attractiveness across commercial, residential and alternative real estate segments.

Office Assets Lead Investments

Grade A office properties across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Pune are expected to remain preferred investment destinations, supported by growing demand from multinational corporations and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Office assets accounted for 37% of India's total real estate investments during the first nine months of 2026, emerging as the leading contributor to institutional capital inflows.

Meanwhile, investments in alternative real estate and hospitality assets increased six to seven times each compared with the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting growing portfolio diversification.

Data Centres Gain Momentum

Mumbai's data centre market is also attracting renewed investor interest, driven by rising hyperscale requirements, increasing enterprise data consumption and supportive digital infrastructure policies.

Industrial and logistics facilities, residential developments and hospitality properties are witnessing broader investment participation.

Investment Outlook For 2027

Badal Yagnik, CEO and Managing Director of Colliers India, expects investment activity across major Indian property markets to remain robust, supported by strong occupier demand and increasing appetite for high-quality assets.

Asset repositioning, sustainable buildings, operational improvements and artificial intelligence-led transformation are expected to shape real estate investment strategies in 2027, further strengthening India's appeal among global institutional investors seeking long-term value creation.

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