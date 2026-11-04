Mumbai Real Estate: 3 Financial Firms Lease 28,976 Sq Ft At Lower Parel’s Marathon Futurex For ₹99.45 Lakh Monthly Rent

The five-year lease transaction at Marathon Futurex carries a security deposit of Rs 3.97 crore and a 5% annual rent escalation clause | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: The commercial office market in Lower Parel continues to see strong traction, with a large lease transaction at Marathon Futurex on N M Joshi Marg.

According to documents sourced from CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, three financial services companies have jointly leased five units spread across the third floor of Wings B and C at Marathon Futurex.

The total chargeable area leased is 28,976 sq ft for a combined monthly rent of Rs 99.44 lakh. The deal carries a total security deposit of Rs 3.97 crore and was registered on September 24, 2026.

Three Financial Firms Lease Office Space

As per the registration details, Arvesta Financial Services Private Limited has leased Unit No. 301 in Wing B, admeasuring 7,518 sq ft, for Rs 26.68 lakh per month, with five car parks.

Neo Wealth Management Private Limited has taken up three units: Unit 302 in Wing B (3,740 sq ft for Rs 13.27 lakh), Unit 303 in Wing B (6,313 sq ft for Rs 19.04 lakh) and Unit 304 in Wing C (6,178 sq ft for Rs 21.93 lakh).

Neo Markets Services Private Limited has leased Unit 305 in Wing C, measuring 5,212 sq ft, for Rs 18.50 lakh per month.

All five units are owned by Marathon Realty Private Limited and Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited.

Five-Year Lease With Annual Escalation

The licence period is for five years, from January 20, 2027, to January 19, 2032. The rent commencement is also from January 20, 2027, with a 5% annual escalation clause.

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Marathon Futurex, located at Lower Parel, is one of the prominent Grade-A commercial buildings in central Mumbai and has been witnessing consistent demand from BFSI and financial services occupiers.

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