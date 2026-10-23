Mumbai Real Estate: Worli Naka Set For Transformation As Metro 3, Coastal Road And Sewri-Worli Connector Boost Connectivity |

Mumbai: Until recent history, South-Central Mumbai operated under a persistent real estate paradox. Despite its central location and premium appeal, commercial occupiers routinely factored in a heavy discount for the hours lost navigating severe road congestion and bottlenecks along the Western Express Highway and Dadar. Worli was traditionally viewed as a destination you drove to and then waited in traffic to leave. That long-standing narrative is now undergoing a structural transformation as the physical mobility map of the city is redrawn.

At this transition is the convergence of three massive infrastructure projects landing within roughly two kilometres of a single junction at Worli Naka- Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua line, Mumbai Coastal Road and Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3, is city's first fully underground metro line connecting South Mumbai to SEEPZ via Worli and Bandra Kurla Complex. Mumbai Coastal Road, links Marine Drive to Worli and integrats with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. And the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector, expected to open in early 2027, which will bridge with the Atal Setu, bringing Navi Mumbai and its international airport within reach; completing the multi-modal network.

Highlighting the long-term strategic significance of this shift, Vedanshu Kedia, Director, Prescon Group, said, "Real estate undergoes a complete re-rating whenever fundamental access changes. The access at Worli Naka has changed more in two years than in the previous twenty, with the Metro, the Coastal Road, and the Sewri-Worli connector all converging at this location."