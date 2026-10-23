Mumbai: British-Era Pyaus Remain Dry Despite BMC Renovations, Corporators Question ₹15-Crore Spend

Mumbai’s historic public drinking-water pyaus face scrutiny over maintenance lapses, with corporators demanding restored water supply and a citywide survey | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 22: Despite renovation, several British-era drinking-water pyaus across Mumbai remain without water. The continuing neglect has triggered cross-party questions over the BMC’s maintenance efforts, with corporators demanding clarity on departmental responsibility for these long-standing public amenities.

Corporators Seek Citywide Survey

Mumbai’s historic pyaus have come under scrutiny at the BMC’s recent Standing Committee meeting, with corporators demanding a citywide survey, restoration of water supply and clarity on which department is responsible for their maintenance.

Amid concerns over inadequate lake water stocks until August 2027, corporators also called for measures to treat and purify Powai Lake water for drinking.

Raising questions over the utilisation of civic funds, BJP corporator Tejinder Tiwana sought clarity on the plan to spend around Rs 15 crore on renovating 17 pyaus.

He pointed out that despite renovations carried out four to five years ago, some kiosks continue to remain dry. Corporators emphasised that the BMC must focus on making these facilities operational, rather than limiting its efforts to cosmetic upgrades and inaugurations.

Questions Over Maintenance Responsibility

Who is responsible for maintaining Mumbai’s historic pyaus? The question was raised by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Yamini Jadhav, who pointed out that the structures did not come under the Hydraulic Engineering Department.

While the number of British-era kiosks is estimated at 28 to 30, corporators believe the actual tally could be as high as 100, prompting demands for a citywide survey instead of limiting the exercise to a handful of identified structures.

To address the maintenance lapses affecting pyaus, corporators called for a dedicated committee to assign departmental responsibility, monitor repairs and water supply, and enforce completion deadlines.

Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed the administration to take note of the suggestions and submit detailed information at the next meeting, sending the proposal back for reconsideration.

Pyaus’ Historical Role In Mumbai

Built during the 18th and 19th centuries, Mumbai’s historic pyaus served as public drinking-water fountains at a time when access to safe water was a vital civic need.

Established near gardens, markets and commercial hubs through philanthropic initiatives, these structures catered to people as well as animals, with some incorporating troughs for horses and cattle.

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