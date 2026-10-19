Mumbai Real Estate: Resale Homes Account For Nearly 50 Per Cent Of Property Registrations, Liases Foras Data Shows

Existing housing stock and redevelopment activity are supporting strong resale transactions in Mumbai's established residential neighbourhoods | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: Resale homes account for nearly half of residential property registrations in Mumbai, underlining the importance of the city’s existing housing stock in a market often dominated by new project launches.

According to an analysis by Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt Ltd, based on data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), resale transactions contribute approximately 49%–52% of total registrations in Mumbai City, while Mumbai Suburban also derives around half of its residential transaction activity from the secondary market.

“Mumbai is a mature real estate market, where homebuyers are increasingly looking for upgraded homes with better facilities and amenities. With redevelopment activity gaining momentum across the city, resale properties are also attracting significant buyer interest, as they offer opportunities to purchase homes in established locations while benefiting from the transformation and improvement of existing housing stock. This is contributing to the growing share of resale transactions in Mumbai’s property market,” Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director of Liases Foras, said.

Resale Homes Account For 35% Of Registrations Across Maharashtra

Across eight major cities in Maharashtra, resale properties account for approximately 35% of residential registrations, indicating that transactions involving existing homes remain a substantial part of the housing market alongside purchases from developers.

The analysis covers Pune, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad. Total residential registrations across these markets increased from 4.29 lakh in 2024 to 4.37 lakh in 2025. During January–September 2026, registrations reached 3,56,922.

Mumbai’s resale market stands out against Pune, where secondary-market transactions account for only around 14%–15% of total registrations. The contrast highlights differences in the composition of housing transactions across the state’s major urban markets.

In an established market such as Mumbai, the substantial existing residential stock provides a large pool of properties available for resale. Transactions in older and established neighbourhoods form an important part of overall housing activity, alongside purchases in newly launched projects. Mumbai City and its suburbs together demonstrate the scale of this secondary-market activity.

Primary Market Remains A Major Driver

Despite the significant contribution from resale homes, new residential properties continue to account for the larger share of registrations across the eight cities collectively.

Primary-market registrations increased from approximately 2.75 lakh in 2024 to 2.86 lakh in 2025. The segment recorded 2,32,543 registrations during the first nine months of 2026.

The secondary market, meanwhile, registered approximately 1.53 lakh transactions in 2024 and 1.50 lakh in 2025. Between January and September 2026, resale registrations across the eight cities reached 1,24,379.

The figures indicate that both segments continue to contribute substantially to Maharashtra’s residential property market. While new-home sales remain an important source of transaction activity, resale registrations underline the role of existing properties in meeting housing demand.

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Overall, the Liases Foras analysis points to sustained residential transaction activity across Maharashtra through September 2026, with Mumbai’s high resale share highlighting the continuing importance of existing homes in one of the country’s most established property markets.

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