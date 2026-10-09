Mumbai Real Estate: Affordable, Lower-Mid-Income Housing Accounts For 51 Per Cent Of MMR’s New Supply

Affordable and lower-mid-budget homes dominated new residential launches across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the third quarter of 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: Of the total new housing supply of approximately 37,500 residential units in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the third quarter of this year (Q3 2026), 51% of housing stood in the affordable plus lower-mid-income segment. It was 39% in the earlier quarter, as per Anarock's latest report titled 'Residential Market Viewpoints'.

Affordable And Lower-Mid Segments Lead Supply

As per the report, in Q3 2026, 26% of the new housing unit supply in MMR was from the affordable segment and 25% was from the lower-mid-budget segment. It categorises the affordable segment as homes priced below Rs 40 lakh and the lower-mid-budget segment as homes priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80 lakh.

While 18% of the new housing unit supply was from the upper-mid segment (Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore), 21% was from the high-end segment (Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore), 7% from the luxury segment (Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 4 crore) and only 3% from the ultra-luxury segment (above Rs 4 crore).

Affordable Housing Gains Share Nationwide

The affordable housing segment is not leading in MMR alone, but shows a rising trend across the country. Across seven top cities in India, the affordable category (below Rs 40 lakh) more than doubled its share to 14%, the highest since Q4 2025, the report states. The top seven cities considered are Mumbai MMR, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Also Watch:

MMR Leads Housing Launches And Sales

Meanwhile, the overall residential market in MMR continued to lead among the top seven cities in India as the largest market on both counts, with 33% of housing launches and 32% of sales in Q3 2026. It's a 9% rise quarter on quarter and 27% rise year on year, as per Anarock report.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/