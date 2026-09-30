MMR Real Estate: South Mumbai Housing Inventory Falls 74 Per Cent, Peripheral Western Markets Surge 240 Pc

Infrastructure-led growth is reshaping MMR's housing market as inventory declines in core areas and rises across peripheral markets | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: Although housing inventory and sales are picking up in India, with Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) consistently leading among the top metropolises, the region is entering a new phase in its evolution, and its growth is no longer confined to the established boundaries of Mumbai.

Between 2021 and H1 2026, available residential units inventory declined significantly in MMR's core markets, with South Mumbai recording the sharpest drop of 74% due to limited new launches and strong redevelopment-led absorption.

While Navi Mumbai reduced 24% on the back of Atal Setu connectivity and NMIA-led demand, and Thane saw a 19% decline, supported by township sales and infrastructure upgrades.

Inventory Shifts Across MMR

In contrast, Western Suburbs inventory increased 29% and Peripheral Western inventory rose sharply 240%, reflecting aggressive new supply additions following metro connectivity and township launches. The data is revealed in a recent report by Anarock on MMR's Real Estate Transformation.

While the core and airport-led markets witnessed inventory compression due to strong absorption, western and peripheral belts saw inventory expansion driven by fresh launches aligned with infrastructure-led growth expectations.

"MMR is at a structural inflection point, driven by an unprecedented scale of infrastructure investment and spatial decentralisation. Spread across 6,355 sq km with a population of 27 million, it remains India's most economically significant metropolitan region. However, the next phase of growth will be defined not by core densification but by infrastructure-led regional expansion," said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group.

Supply And Sales Data

As per the report, from 2021 to H1 2026, the supply of residential units in MMR was 6,66,598; the sale was 6,93,855; and available inventory was 1,73,103.

Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association, said, "The inventory/supply of housing units in MMR is sufficient as per the demand now. However, with several cluster redevelopment projects coming up, especially in South Mumbai city area, the supply is likely to increase compared to demand in the next four-five years. This can also lead to some stagnation in housing prices."

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Top 5 Micro Markets Across MMR

Peripheral Western Suburbs

Vasai, Palghar, Mira Road East, Virar, Naigaon East

Mumbai Western Suburbs

Malad West, Borivali East & West, Andheri East & West

Navi Mumbai

Panvel, Taloja, Kharghar, Ulwe, Vashi

South Central Mumbai

Byculla, Parel, Mahim, Girgaon, Worli

Peripheral Central Suburbs

Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Kalyan West, Kalyan East, Badlapur East

Thane

Pokhran Road, Majiwada, Kolshet Road, Ghodbunder Road

Mumbai Central Suburbs

Chembur, Mulund West, Bhandup West, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar East

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