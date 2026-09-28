Mumbai Real Estate: MMR Leads Housing Sales In Q3 2026 With 31,750 Units; Top 7 Cities Record 3 Per Cent Growth

Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded the highest residential sales among India’s seven major housing markets during Q3 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw the highest sales of approximately 31,750 units across seven top cities in India in the third quarter of this year (Q3 2026), followed by Bengaluru at 16,670.

These two cities together accounted for 48% of total sales in the quarter, Anarock Research's Q3 2026 data reveals. The top seven cities studied include MMR, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Housing Sales Rise 3% Annually

As per the research, housing sales across the top seven cities increased by 3% annually, with approximately 1,00,220 units sold in Q3 against 97,080 units in Q3 2025. The total sales value in this period also rose by 2% - from INR 1.52 lakh crore in Q3 2025 to approximately INR 1.55 lakh crore in Q3 2026.

Meanwhile, new housing supply in the top seven cities also rose 18%, with MMR topping new supply with approximately 37,500 units launched in the quarter, followed by Hyderabad with approximately 18,950 units.

Housing Inventory Rises 12%

Available housing inventory rose 12% annually in the top seven cities - from 5,61,760+ units by Q3 2025-end to 6,30,590+ units by Q3 2026-end. Average residential prices in the top cities collectively rose by a mere 7% in Q3 2026 against Q3 2025, the research adds.

"While buyers will likely stay selective due to higher prices and increasing affordability concerns, the combination of festive sentiment, stable borrowing costs and a healthy new launch pipeline should support sales. Demand is resilient, but we expect more measured growth - well-priced, well-located projects that align with the current demand profile will outperform others this festive season," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group.

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City-wise housing units sale in Q3 2026 and percentage change compared to Q3 2025

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