Brigade Enterprises Joins Hands With GSS India For 2 Million Sq Ft Real Estate Project In Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises has partnered with GSS India Opportunities AIF Scheme I to invest in Vibrancy Real Estates Private for a joint real estate project in Whitefield, Bengaluru. |

Bengaluru: Brigade Enterprises is doubling down on its real estate ambitions with a new joint venture aimed at unlocking prime land value in one of the city’s fastest-growing corridors.

Brigade Enterprises signed a Securityholders Agreement and Securities Subscription Agreement on April 26, 2026, to jointly invest in its subsidiary Vibrancy Real Estates Private Limited (VREPL). The transaction brings in GSS India Opportunities AIF Scheme I, managed by Bain Capital Advisors (India) Private Limited, as an equal partner. The structured deal includes multiple financial instruments, ensuring both capital infusion and balanced control between the two entities.

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The investor will subscribe to 35,31,706 equity shares and 11,200 optionally convertible debentures, while Brigade Enterprises will invest through 25,31,706 equity shares and 10,00,000 optionally convertible redeemable preference shares. Post-allotment, both parties will hold a 50 percent stake each in VREPL, creating a balanced ownership model designed to align long-term interests and governance.

VREPL owns an 11.04-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru, earmarked for an integrated development project. The plan includes approximately 2 million square feet of built-up space comprising Grade A office space and a 5-star hotel.

The subsidiary, incorporated on February 21, 2022, is still in early stages with no recorded turnover over the past three financial years, reflecting its development-focused purpose.

The transaction, although categorized as a related party deal, is being executed at arm’s length based on independent valuation reports. Brigade’s move signals a strategy to leverage institutional capital while retaining significant influence over project execution.

The allotment process is expected to be completed within approximately one week, subject to standard corporate conditions, indicating a swift execution timeline. With a high-value land parcel and institutional backing, Brigade Enterprises appears positioned to accelerate development in Whitefield through a balanced partnership model and structured financing approach.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include any external sources, interpretations, or independent verification.