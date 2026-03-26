Brigade Enterprises Launches ₹1,100 Crore Residential Project With 773 Units In East Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises Limited has launched Brigade Belvedere, a residential project in East Bengaluru with a revenue potential exceeding Rupees 1,100 crore. |

Bengaluru: Brigade Group is expanding its footprint in a fast-growing corridor, tapping rising demand for premium housing near key IT and commercial hubs.

Brigade Enterprises has introduced Brigade Belvedere, a 10.75-acre residential development located on Budigere Main Road, off Old Madras Road. The first phase comprises two towers out of a planned five, offering 773 premium residential units. The project carries an estimated revenue potential of over Rupees 1,100 crore, marking a significant addition to the company’s residential portfolio.

The development offers 1, 2, and 3 BHK configurations, with unit sizes ranging from 715 sq ft to over 2,013 sq ft. The project is positioned to cater to increasing demand for high-quality housing in East Bengaluru, driven by proximity to IT corridors and expanding infrastructure in the Budigere and Old Madras Road micro-markets.

Managing Director Pavitra Shankar indicated that the project reflects Brigade’s focus on climate-resilient and technologically advanced homes. The company is aiming to deliver long-term value through sustainable design, with Brigade Belvedere contributing to its broader commitment of achieving net zero carbon by 2045.

The project includes a 24,000 sq ft clubhouse along with an additional 6,000 sq ft of amenities, designed to support community living and recreation. Its location offers access to corporate offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations such as Orion Uptown, enhancing its appeal for urban homebuyers.

Brigade stated that the launch aligns with its strategy to strengthen presence in high-growth residential markets while delivering integrated lifestyle developments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and press release and does not include external analysis or independent verification.