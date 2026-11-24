Standard Chartered Plc conducted an internal investigation into the management practices of its corporate and investment banking chief Roberto Hoornweg earlier this year following anonymous allegations of favouritism and the sidelining of senior executives, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The British lender concluded the investigation during the summer after finding no wrongdoing by Hoornweg.

The investigation followed emails circulated to female board members and others after Hoornweg's promotion in October 2025 as sole chief executive officer of the corporate and investment banking division.

Standard Chartered Finds No Evidence Supporting Anonymous Allegations

The anonymous correspondence alleged that Hoornweg had demoted or sidelined senior female employees and that certain staff members faced pressure to sign redundancy agreements. The emails also raised concerns about workplace culture and potential retaliation against whistleblowers.

The messages were sent to Standard Chartered Chair Maria Ramos, journalists and whistleblowing channels operated by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The identity of the individuals behind the correspondence could not be established.

As per the report, a bank spokesperson said the allegations had been thoroughly investigated but were not substantiated, adding that Hoornweg continued to enjoy the leadership's full support.

People familiar with the matter said employees had previously raised concerns about his management style, with some reportedly leaving the lender over their treatment.

Hoornweg Retains Leadership Backing At Standard Chartered

Hoornweg joined Standard Chartered in 2017 from Brevan Howard Asset Management. He previously headed its financial markets business before becoming co-head of corporate and investment banking in 2024.

Currently based in Dubai, Hoornweg serves on the bank's management team, ranks among its highest-paid executives and has received public praise from Standard Chartered Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bill Winters.

The corporate and investment banking division contributes approximately 60% of the group's operating profit, generating revenue through corporate financing, deal advisory, currency trading, cash management and international payment services.

The London-headquartered lender generates most of its revenue from Asia and the Middle East.

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