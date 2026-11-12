Standard Chartered Opens Global Investment Gateway At GIFT City, Four New Funds Bring International Markets Closer To Indians

Standard Chartered |

Mumbai: Standard Chartered Bank has expanded its wealth management business in India with the launch of international investment solutions from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), offering affluent investors greater access to global financial markets.

The bank introduced its Signature CIO Funds, comprising four diversified investment funds designed to address different financial objectives and risk preferences. The initiative follows regulatory approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to distribute capital market products through GIFT City.

Four Global Investment Funds

Standard Chartered has developed the Signature CIO Funds in partnership with Amundi Asset Management and SBI Funds International (IFSC) Limited. The funds follow investment strategies developed by the bank's Chief Investment Office (CIO). They offer exposure to international equities, bonds, commodities, liquid alternative investments and cash through diversified multi-asset portfolios. The products aim to help investors access global investment opportunities while managing portfolio diversification.

GIFT City Expansion

Standard Chartered became the first foreign bank to commence operations in GIFT City in 2020. Until now, its operations primarily served corporate and institutional banking clients. The latest launch expands its presence into wealth management, strengthening its international banking and investment offerings.

$5 Billion Investment Milestone

Launched globally in 2022, Standard Chartered's Signature CIO Funds have attracted more than $5 billion in assets under management. The investment products are now available across 13 markets, including GIFT City.

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Growing Demand For Global Investments

Samir Subberwal, Global Head of Wealth Solutions, Retail Products, Data & Analytics at Standard Chartered, highlighted increasing demand for international portfolio diversification among Indian investors. He said the launch would provide clients with easier access to global investment opportunities aligned with their financial objectives and risk appetite.

The bank also plans to introduce additional international wealth solutions through GIFT City. The expansion reflects growing opportunities for international investment services as affluent Indian investors increasingly explore diversified global portfolios.

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