 Standard Chartered Bank Among Entities Penalised By RBI For Violating Norms
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStandard Chartered Bank Among Entities Penalised By RBI For Violating Norms

Standard Chartered Bank Among Entities Penalised By RBI For Violating Norms

RBI has slapped a penalty of Rs 24.25 lakh on Equifax Credit Information Services, Mumbai for non-compliance with certain provisions of the CIC Rules.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has imposed penalties on Standard Chartered Bank-India, TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax Credit Information Services, and other entities for contravention of various norms.

A monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh has been imposed on Standard Chartered Bank-India for non-compliance with certain provisions of the 'Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016'.

Read Also
RBI imposes fine of Rs 6.77 cr on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
article-image

Also, a penalty of Rs 26 lakh has been imposed on TransUnion CIBIL Limited, Mumbai for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005 [CIC (R) Act], according to releases.

RBI has slapped a penalty of Rs 24.25 lakh on Equifax Credit Information Services, Mumbai for non-compliance with certain provisions of the CIC Rules.

Among other entities, a fine of Rs 24.75 lakh has been imposed on Experian Credit Information Company of India, Mumbai for non-compliance with certain provisions of the CIC (R) Act.

Further, a penalty of Rs 25.75 lakh has been slapped on CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services, Mumbai for contravention with certain provisions of CIC (R) Act.

Penalities have been also been imposed on Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Bank Ltd, Lucknow; Ujjain Nagarik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Ujjain; Panihati Co-operative Bank; The Berhampur Co-operative Urban Bank, Odisha; and Solapur Siddheshwar Sahakari Bank, Solapur.

The Uttarpara Co-operative Bank, West Bengal; and Textile Traders Co-operative Bank, Ahmedabad too have been penalised.

RBI noted that penalties have been imposed for deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the enities.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Deadline To Apply For Higher Pension Pushed To By 15 Days To July 11

Deadline To Apply For Higher Pension Pushed To By 15 Days To July 11

Adani's Power Plant In Jharkhand Supplies Electricity To Bangladesh Under 25-Year Contract

Adani's Power Plant In Jharkhand Supplies Electricity To Bangladesh Under 25-Year Contract

Standard Chartered Bank Among Entities Penalised By RBI For Violating Norms

Standard Chartered Bank Among Entities Penalised By RBI For Violating Norms

GST Intelligence Exposes 569 Fake Companies Used To Siphon Off ₹1,000 Crore As Tax Credit

GST Intelligence Exposes 569 Fake Companies Used To Siphon Off ₹1,000 Crore As Tax Credit

Ashneer Grover Calls Shark Tank India Judges Dolphins After Participants Complain About Funding...

Ashneer Grover Calls Shark Tank India Judges Dolphins After Participants Complain About Funding...