Bank of Baroda Raises 555-Day FD Rate, Super Senior Citizens Can Earn 7.45%

Bank of Baroda raised its 555-day FD rate by 10 basis points from November 11. |

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda has raised the interest rate on its 555-day fixed deposit by 10 basis points, effective November 11, 2026. The revised rate under the bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme is 6.85 percent for general depositors, 7.35 percent for senior citizens and 7.45 percent for super senior citizens.

The rate for general depositors was previously 6.75 percent, while senior citizens earned 7.25 percent on the same tenure. The increase of 10 basis points is equivalent to 0.10 percentage points.

General Deposit Rates

For general depositors, Bank of Baroda’s fixed deposit rates range from 3.50 percent to 6.85 percent across tenures of seven days to 10 years. The 555-day scheme carries the highest rate, followed by the 444-day bob Square Drive Deposit Scheme at 6.45 percent.

Deposits of seven to 45 days earn 3.50 percent, while those of 46 to 180 days earn 5 percent. The rate rises to 5.50 percent for 181 to 210 days, 5.75 percent for 211 to 270 days and 6 percent from 271 days to less than one year.

The bank pays 6.25 percent on one-year deposits and on regular tenures above one year and up to three years. Deposits of more than three years and up to five years earn 6.30 percent, while those above five years and up to 10 years earn 6 percent.

Rates for Older Depositors

Senior citizens can earn between 4 percent and 7.35 percent on deposits of seven days to 10 years. The 444-day special deposit pays 6.95 percent, while the one-year deposit and regular tenures above one year and up to three years pay 6.75 percent.

Read Also Bank of Baroda Organises MSME Customer Outreach Programme in Mumbai; Engages Over 200 Entrepreneurs

For deposits above three years and up to five years, the senior citizen rate is 6.90 percent. It rises to 7 percent for tenures above five years and up to 10 years. The 555-day scheme pays 0.35 percentage points more than the highest rate on those longer tenures.

Super senior citizens earn 7.45 percent on the 555-day deposit, 0.10 percentage points above the rate for senior citizens and 0.60 percentage points above the rate for general depositors on the same scheme.

Bank of Baroda joins Indian Overseas Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank in revising fixed deposit rates in November.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!