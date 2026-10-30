Bank Of Baroda Reports Record Q2 Profit Of ₹6,532 Crore, Registers 35.8 Per Cent Growth

Bank of Baroda's net profit rises to a record ₹6,532 crore in Q2FY27, while asset quality improves with lower gross and net NPAs | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: Bank of Baroda on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,532 crore, registering a growth of 35.8 per cent in the second quarter of the 2026-27 financial year.

Its profit was Rs 4,809.39 crore in the July-September period of 2025-26. The bank's net interest income (NII) in the quarter under review expanded by 9 per cent to Rs 13,026 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

Advances And Deposits Grow

The lender's domestic advances stood at Rs 11,87,944 crore, a growth of 13.5 per cent year-on-year, while global advances were Rs 15,12,448 crore, growing by 18.3 per cent.

The bank further said its domestic deposits increased by 16.6 per cent to Rs 14,83,521 crore in September this year.

Global deposits too grew 16.4 per cent to Rs 17,45,435 crore.

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Asset Quality Improves

The gross NPA ratio improved to 1.78 per cent in Q2FY27 from 2.16 per cent in Q2FY26. Net NPA ratio also reduced by 20 basis points and stood at 0.37 per cent in Q2FY27.

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