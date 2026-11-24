'Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye Nahi Sudhrenge': Avinash Mishra's Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Kaveri Priyam Takes A Cryptic Dig; Sayli Salunkhe Questions Actor's Stand On Privacy Amid Eisha Singh Breakup Row |

Avinash Mishra recently confirmed his breakup with Eisha Singh and apologised to her fans and family. Shortly after he shared a video taking responsibility for the split, his rumoured ex-girlfriend and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priyam took to social media to share a cryptic message. Appearing to take an indirect dig at Avinash, Kaveri suggested that some people are better at acting in real life than in front of the camera and that they never change.

Kaveri shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Story, writing, "Kuch actors camera se jyada achi acting real life me karte hain." She further added, "Kuch bhi ho jaye nahi sudhrenge."

Avinash and Kaveri's relationship rumours first surfaced when the two worked together in the television show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, where they played an on-screen married couple. Their growing camaraderie soon fuelled dating speculation, which intensified after reports claimed that they had taken a romantic getaway to Goa in 2020. However, Avinash dismissed the link-up rumours, clarifying that Kaveri was a good friend who had helped him settle into the show. He also challenged reports of their Goa trip, asking for proof of the alleged vacation.

Sayli Salunkhe Allegedly Takes A Dig At Avinash Mishra Amid Breakup Row

Television actress Sayli Salunkhe, known for Dil Se Dil Tak and Spy Bahu, also appeared to take an indirect dig at Avinash over his appeal to people not to turn his breakup into public content. Sharing her thoughts on social media, she wrote, "You cannot use your personal life as public content when it benefits your image and then expect people to switch off their curiosity when the story takes a different turn."

She further pointed out that her social media feed was repeatedly flooded with content featuring the former couple. Suggesting that some actors willingly put their relationships on display for attention, she alleged that such publicity could also be driven by "limelight and even monetary gains." She added, "When things fall apart and people start talking about it, suddenly privacy becomes an issue."

Sayli concluded her note by reiterating that one cannot invite the public into their love story when it suits them and expect everyone to look away when the relationship ends. She maintained that public attention cannot be demanded only on one's own terms.