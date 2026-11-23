'Meri Galti Hai': Avinash Mishra Breaks Down In Emotional Apology To Eisha Singh, Says ‘I Need To Fix Myself’ - VIDEO |

Television actor Avinash Mishra took to social media to apologise to Eisha Singh after facing backlash for playing the song 'Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu' during his DJ set. Clarifying that the song had no connection to Eisha, the actor said people had read too much into the incident and created multiple edits around it. Visibly emotional in his video, Avinash took responsibility for his actions, saying, "There is anyone to blame, it's me," while urging trolls not to drag their friends and family into the matter.

Avinash shared a video on his Instagram Story, addressing the ongoing discussions surrounding him and Eisha. He began by saying, "Guys bhot dinon se bhot sari baatein ho rahi hai and I'm here to put an end to it because it is required." He then referred to playing 'Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu' during his DJ set, explaining how people had interpreted the incident in different ways and turned it into multiple social media edits.

So #AvinashMishra accepted he cheated #EishaSingh. Such a shamless guy Ps. You can ignore the glycerine and sasta acting https://t.co/ElEzrL1xHg — 𐂂 (@akshatrajput005) November 23, 2026

Apologising for the controversy, Avinash acknowledged that his actions had hurt Eisha and those close to her. He said, "I know ye sabse jyada Eisha ko hurt kar raha hai, uski family ko hurt kar raha hai, uske loved ones ko hurt kar raha hai. And honestly mera koi aisa intention nahi tha." He further apologised for playing the song, saying, "I am sorry."

Addressing their breakup, Avinash took responsibility for the situation and admitted that if anyone was to be blamed, it was him. "Meri hi galti hai," he confessed. He also urged people not to involve their families and friends in the controversy, saying, "Please family and friends ko involve na karein because this is not how it should be."

The actor further appealed to trolls to stop sending threats to people close to them and requested everyone to put an end to the ongoing discussions about their breakup. Admitting that he needed to work on himself, Avinash said, "Obviously I need to work on myself." He added that he wanted to focus on himself and "fix" things before returning to social media. Concluding his message, he said, "Once I am okay then only I'll be back, till then please all of you take care and let's just put an end to it."

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!