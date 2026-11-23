The reported fallout between Bigg Boss 18 contestants and actors Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra has taken a new turn after the former's brother, Rudraksh Singh Chauhan, shared an alleged WhatsApp conversation with the actor. The screenshot features Avinash apologising for his actions and admitting that he had made a 'blunder', amid cheating allegations.

For those unversed, Eisha and Avinash, who reportedly grew close during their time on Bigg Boss 18, have recently been making headlines over rumours of a breakup. According to reports, the actress found out that Avinash cheated on her and subsequently decided to end their relationship. She also reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram and deleted photos with him from the platform.

Avinash Mishra's Apology Chat Shared By Eisha Singh's Brother

Amid the growing controversy, Rudraksh took to his Instagram story on Monday (November 23) to share a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with Avinash. The chat included several voice notes from Rudraksh, followed by text messages from the actor.

In his response, Avinash reportedly accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret. "Bhai I cant defend or justify what I have done. Its a blunder what I did. I'm ashamed of myself and whatever you are saying I agree to it. I'm genuinely sorry for what I have done," said Avinash.

Sharing the screenshot, Rudraksh also expressed his anger towards the actor and questioned his behaviour amid the controversy. He wrote, "Ye lo proof, 1 nov ko gadha khud accept kar raha hai. and now this mf has the audacity to play bewafa gaane to try to flip the story."

"Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante," he added.

Eisha Singh Wants To Move On, Says Brother Rudraksh

Rudraksh later shared another video message to explain that his family was uncomfortable with the idea of spreading negativity or encouraging hate. He also revealed that Eisha herself does not want the controversy to continue. The actress reportedly wants to put the episode behind her, move forward and handle the situation maturely rather than prolonging the matter.

However, Rudraksh made it clear that he did not want anyone to take advantage of his sister's decision to remain silent. He was particularly unhappy with what he felt was an attempt to change the narrative without accepting responsibility.

Rudraksh said, "I can't tolerate this that someone takes advantage of her peace and flips the narrative by singing or playing songs without taking accountability. So I took the screenshot and put it back. Now whether you believe it is real or not, it's my chat with him."

A couple of days back, Avinash played the songs Bewafaa Nikli Hai Tu and Dooriyaan amid reports of their breakup.

How Did Eisha Singh And Avinash Mishra's Relationship Begin?

Eisha and Avinash reportedly developed a close bond during their stint on Bigg Boss 18. Their friendship eventually sparked dating rumours, and the two appeared to take their relationship forward after the show.

Their bond attracted further attention when Avinash hosted a celebration after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During the party, the actor expressed his feelings for Eisha by saying, "I love you baby." Eisha responded by repeating the same.

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