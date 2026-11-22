Actress Eisha Singh seemingly broke her silence on her reported breakup with Avinash Mishra , hinting at betrayal and taking an indirect dig at the actor. Although she did not mention anyone by name, her strongly worded statement appears to be a response to Avinash's recent remarks about keeping personal relationships away from public attention.

Eisha also warned people against pushing her to a point where she might have to reveal everything, including names and evidence.

Sharing her thoughts, Eisha wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday (November 22), “My decision to stay silent and protect my peace should never be mistaken for an inability to speak up when needed. The person preaching about how relationships are personal and shouldn’t be made public entertainment… what happened now? When you’re the one turning things into a joke and serving them to people for entertainment? You can’t preach privacy on one hand and do the exact opposite on the other."

She further added, “Please don’t push me to a point where I have to put out every single proof, with proper names, irrespective of the consequences. I have already made the mistake of trusting someone who eventually stabbed me in the back. And since moving on seems to come so easily to some people, let me try that too," the actress added.

What Did Avinash Mishra Say About Breakup Rumours?

Avinash had earlier addressed the breakup speculation through a social media note without directly confirming or denying the reports. He requested people and media platforms to respect their privacy and not turn their personal lives into a topic of public discussion.

He wrote, “Guys, let’s put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone’s privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let’s allow people to live in peace."

Eisha Singh's Mother's Alleged Voice Note Goes Viral

Kalesh between Eisha Singh's mother Vs Avinash Mishra. https://t.co/bRfRJt8DLU — tiger vivek (@DilSe_Nice) November 19, 2026

Meanwhile, an alleged voice note of Eisha's mother has also surfaced online. In the viral audio, she reportedly spoke about how the family had agreed to the relationship and claimed that she would have supported Avinash if things had worked out between them.

She is heard saying, "Usne okay kara, cheezein aage badhi, toh hum agree hue, varna koi maa apni beti ko aise platform par ye sab bolne ke liye nahi bhej degi. Aaj Avinash ke against kuch bola jaata, toh main uske saath khadi hoti, kyunki ab woh meri family ka member hone wala hota. Lekin is beech mein jo cheat hua aur jo bhi cheezein hui, ab ye cheezein spread karne ka koi matlab nahi hai."

Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's Relationship Timeline

Avinash and Eisha's bond became a talking point during their appearance on Bigg Boss 18. Their closeness continued to attract attention even after the show ended.

A video featuring the two actors also went viral on social media, in which they were heard expressing their love for each other after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.