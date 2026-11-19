Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have found themselves at the centre of breakup rumours following reports of a fallout between them. Speculation intensified after Eisha reportedly unfollowed Avinash on Instagram. Amid the growing online chatter and allegations surrounding their relationship, Avinash has now shared a message asking people to respect their privacy.

The actors reportedly grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss, where their friendship caught viewers' attention. However, recent reports suggest that the two are no longer on talking terms. Adding to the speculation, an alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother has been circulating on social media, with claims that she accused Avinash of cheating on her daughter.

Although Avinash has not directly addressed the allegations or confirmed the status of his relationship with Eisha, his latest Instagram post appears to be a response to ongoing online chatter.

Avinash Mishra Requests Privacy Amid Eisha Singh Fallout Rumours

Taking to Instagram, Avinash shared a note urging media pages and social media users to stop discussing personal relationships for online engagement.

Without naming Eisha or directly addressing the cheating allegations, the actor wrote, “Guys, let’s put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone’s privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let’s allow people to live in peace.”

Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's Relationship Timeline

Avinash and Eisha's bond became a talking point during their appearance on Bigg Boss. Their closeness continued to attract attention even after the show ended.

A video featuring the two actors also went viral on social media, in which they were heard expressing their love for each other. They later appeared together on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, where viewers appreciated their chemistry.

However, their recent social media activity raised questions about their equation. Eisha has reportedly unfollowed Avinash on Instagram, while the actor continues to follow her on the platform.

Eisha Singh's Mahakal Temple Visit Amid Relationship Speculation

Meanwhile, Eisha recently shared a post about her visit to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. The actress, who hails from Bhopal, spoke about how she had wanted to visit the temple for a long time and described the experience as special.

Sharing her thoughts, she wrote, “Been wanting to visit Mahakal for the longest time and being from Bhopal, Ujjain is so close… But as they say, jab tak bulawa nahi aata aap nahi jaate! I guess he had his own plans :) He called me exactly when I needed him the most. I know he knows everything and I trust him to always protect me. Jai Shree Mahakal Har Har Mahadev!”