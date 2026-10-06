Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Finally Make Relationship Official, KKK 15 Winner Says 'I Love You Baby' In Viral Video

Actor Avinash Mishra, who recently emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, seemingly made his relationship with Eisha Singh a little more public. A video from what appears to be the show’s success bash has surfaced online, showing Avinash telling Eisha, “I love you baby.”

In the video, Avinash says, “I am grateful and blessed that I have Eisha in my life.” Eisha then prompts him, “Aage toh bol,” following which Avinash says, “I love you baby.” Eisha is seen blushing before replying, “Okay, I love you too.”

Take a look at the video here:

Avinash and Eisha first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 18. While the two had repeatedly maintained that they were good friends and had denied being in a relationship, their bond and new videos have a different story to tell. Their frequent appearances together, social media posts and affectionate moments have often caught fans’ attention.

The latest video comes shortly after Avinash’s big win on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. After Rohit Shetty announced him as the winner, the actor broke down in tears as he celebrated the achievement. Eisha, who had been present to support him, was also seen getting emotional.

Eisha had tears seeing him win and the way he ran to hug her I can’t i’m gone. They make the best couple ever!! ♥️😭😭 #EishaSingh #AvinashMishra #Avisha #KKK15 https://t.co/qvREfp6DHn — Zarah (@Zarahx02) October 4, 2026

Following his victory, Avinash rushed towards Eisha and shared a hug with her. He was also seen kissing her on the cheek. Eisha later celebrated his win on social media with a heartfelt post. “Maybe God's plan really was bigger... KKK 15 winner. So so proud of you. Brb, crying!” she wrote.

The actress also shared a video of the two dancing to Senorita as they celebrated after the finale. In another Instagram story, Eisha wrote, “Trophy aa gayi ghar!!!!!! Some victories are way too personal... this one, exactly this one.”

She also recalled Avinash telling her during their Bigg Boss days that he had never won an award. Two years later, she noted, he was holding the winner’s trophy. “Happy so sooo happyyyy.....thank you Bhagwan,” she wrote.

After completing several high-risk stunts and challenging tasks, Avinash took home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, Rs 20 lakh in prize money, a trip to Europe and a brand-new car. Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.