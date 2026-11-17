'Is This The End?': Eisha Singh Unfollows Avinash Mishra After Their Viral 'I Love You' Moment; Fans Suspect Breakup | Instagram

Television actress Eisha Singh has reportedly unfollowed Avinash Mishra on Instagram, sparking speculation about trouble in their rumoured relationship. The development comes just days after a video of the two exchanging 'I love yous' went viral on social media, following Avinash's victory on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Eisha's latest move has now left fans wondering whether the two have called it quits.

Her decision to unfollow Avinash has triggered several reactions online, with social media users questioning the status of their relationship. One user wrote, "Eisha unfollowed Avinash. They seemed to be on good terms during Colors TV's Pati, Patni Aur Panga. Why does every couple break up after hard launching their relationship? Or is this just another PR strategy?" Another commented, "Is this the end of Eisha and Avinash's story?" Another user questioned, "Avinash-Eisha were happy together just few days back. So he cheated on her?"

Eisha unfollows Avinash | Instagram

Meanwhile, some social media users have also been drawing connections between the alleged rift between Avinash and Eisha and Mridul Meena and Rishita Kothari. Several theories and discussions surrounding the four have been doing the rounds online, with fans speculating about a possible connection.

Eisha unfollowed Avinash. They seemed to be on good terms during Colors TV's Pati, Patni Aur Panga. Why does every couple break up after hard launching their relationship? 🥀 Or is this just another PR strategy? https://t.co/zOMbtYJjoX — 𝘛𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢 ♡ (@preety_illusion) November 17, 2026

Is This The End Of Eisha And Avinash's Story? 💔 #Avisha https://t.co/H3D4mNvELR — Virrallll (@virall_biryanii) November 17, 2026

Avinash Eisha were happy together just few days back damn. So he cheated on her ?? — r. (@mononoaware2_) November 17, 2026

This is definitely not a PR stunt! Avinash cheated on Eisha, which is the exact reason she broke up with him and unfollowed him. Even all her friends unfollowed him too, which speaks volumes about what he did. #Eishasingh — Mustafa (@SyedMustafa56) November 17, 2026

The development has caught attention as it comes shortly after Avinash and Eisha's rather mushy moment at the actors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory party. A video from the celebration, held on October 5, went viral on social media, seemingly giving fans a glimpse into their relationship. In the clip, Avinash is seen standing on the DJ console with Eisha beside him as he expresses his gratitude towards her for being a part of his life.

We ship an official couple and, how cutely he expressed his love for her 😭 Avinash:- i love you baby 🥹 Eisha:- okay , I love you too Going back , 2 years ago and now see how far we've come ♥️🤌🧿 @EishaSingh24 @Avinash_galaxy #Avinashmishra #eishasingh #avisha https://t.co/AaBKeQIkmQ — avisha.essence (@_laaibah) October 6, 2026

"I am grateful and blessed that I have Eisha in my life," he said, before Eisha playfully prompted him, "Aage toh bol." Avinash then went on to say, "I love you, baby," to which Eisha blushingly replied, "Okay, I love you too." The exchange sent fans into a frenzy, with many believing that the two had finally made their relationship public.

Amid the ongoing speculation, Avinash continues to follow Eisha on Instagram, despite her unfollowing him. While fans continue to wonder what went wrong between the two, it remains to be seen whether either of them will break their silence and address the rumours.

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