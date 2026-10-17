Avinash Mishra's Video With Mystery Woman Hugging Him Goes Viral After 'I Love You' Confession To Eisha Singh; Fans Call Out 'Fake Narrative' - VIDEO

Avinash Mishra's Video With Mystery Woman Hugging Him Goes Viral After 'I Love You' Confession To Eisha Singh; Fans Call Out 'Fake Narrative' | X

A video of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Avinash Mishra has been making the rounds on social media. In the viral clip, Avinash is seen enjoying a DJ night when a woman approaches him and hugs him from behind. The video gained attention following his viral “I love you” confession to Eisha Singh.

The clip sparked speculation online, with a user sharing it and questioning the context behind the moment. The user wrote, “These two videos getting viral from Avi's DJ gig. Surprisingly both uploaded by the club itself. Specifically where he was either hugging, cheeks puling or getting close to girls.. What's cooking?”

These two videos getting viral from Avi's DJ gig Surprisingly both uploaded by the club itself. Specifically where he was either hugging, cheeks puling or getting close to girls.. Whats cooking? 👀 #Avisha #avinashmishra #farrhanabhatt #karanwahi #kkk15 #orry https://t.co/aXljCNP2N5 — lksit (@lksitgp) October 17, 2026

However, several social media users pushed back against the speculation, claiming that the video was being used to create a misleading narrative. Sharing clips from different angles, one user questioned the claims, writing, “What's wrong with you why are posting all these fake rubbish and nonsense things.” Others also dismissed the speculation as a “fake narrative.” A user claimed, "If you truly are fan of Eisha Singh, don't trigger Avinash Mishra fans by spamming a video with a misleading caption! They are both a thing now, and it is not good for either of them!"

@sn075936 @payalnayak810 @Sweetnspiczee @EishaSingh24 @Avinash_galaxy @payalnayak810 FOCUS on the white shirt! That's Prakhar... the GIRL WHISPERING (NOT KISSING) in his ear... that's EISHA SINGH! Now, same video with a caption - Eisha Singh Kissing a Boy?? 🤧 #Avisha #AvinashMishra #EishaSingh https://t.co/knDEVpScyU — Wandering Soul (@Faninexile1_) October 17, 2026

Someone pls contact Avinash's team right now.This account @lksitgp has been creating many new accounts on insta to spread negativity & fake narratives for Avi.Right now this psycho has posted a reel with a pathetic caption & tagged all KKK15 players on 'avi_era_01'.#Avinashmishra — DP (@DP24379944) October 17, 2026

@payalnayak810 @sn075936 @EishaSingh24 @Avinash_galaxy Then why are you spamming a video, which is normal just like this one? If you truly are fan of #EishaSingh, don't trigger #AvinashMishra fans by spamming a video with a misleading caption! (They are both a thing now, and it is not good for either of them)!!! #Avisha — Wandering Soul (@Faninexile1_) October 17, 2026

@cern_amand9782 @payalnayak810 @Faninexile1_ @sn075936 @EishaSingh24 @Avinash_galaxy Abe uska haath ghuma ke close aaya tha sirf aur masti kiya tha.Yahaan tujhe kahaan kiss dikh gayi andhe aadmi.Poori video post karne mein fatt rahi hai kya teri?Pata hai tere jhooth expose hojaega fir. — PAHR (@PAHR341117) October 17, 2026

Avinash recently grabbed attention after a video of him confessing his feelings for Eisha Singh went viral on social media. The moment took place at his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory party in Mumbai on October 5, 2026, where the actors were seen together near the DJ console. While thanking Eisha for her love and support, Avinash said, “I am grateful and blessed that I have Eisha in my life.” Eisha playfully prompted him to say more, asking, “Aage toh bol,” after which Avinash told her, “I love you, baby.” Eisha blushed and replied, “Okay, I love you too,” before moving away. The sweet exchange sparked fresh speculation about their relationship, although neither has made a separate formal announcement confirming their status.