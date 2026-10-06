‘Genuinely Quite Unwell’: Vivian Dsena Reveals Why He Missed Avinash Mishra’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winning Party

Television actor Vivian Dsena took to social media to address why he was missing from his fellow actor and friend Avinash Mishra’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winning party. Vivian clarified that he was in Mumbai when the celebration took place but could not attend as he was unwell. He also assured fans that he would make up for his absence soon.

Vivian addressed the questions surrounding his absence in a social media post, writing, “I've seen all your messages since yesterday- asking why I wasn't at Avinash's party and whether I'm in Mumbai. Yes, I am.” He then explained that his health has kept him away from socialising lately.

Sharing the reason for missing the celebration, Vivian said, “I've just been genuinely quiet unwell and haven't really been up to going out or socialising. As much as I would've loved to be there, I just wasn't feeling well enough to make it.”

The Bigg Boss 18 fame actor also hinted at reuniting with Avinash and Eisha Singh, who were his co-contestants on the reality show. Promising to make up for missing the celebration, Vivian wrote, “Some reunions are long overdue, and ours definitely is.”

Vivian also thanked his fans for checking in on him and expressing concern. “Thank you. It really means a lot,” he wrote, before urging them to put the questions about his absence to rest and celebrate Avinash’s victory. Concluding his post with a heartfelt message for Avinash, Vivian wrote, “Congratulations, Avinash! So happy and proud of you. Wishing you many more milestones and moments like this.”

Avinash recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, defeating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, in the grand finale. The finale began with five contestants, Avinash, Rithvik, Orry, Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik, competing for the coveted title, with Harsh and Rubina being eliminated in the initial round. Avinash eventually outperformed Rithvik and Orry in the final stunt to lift the trophy. Along with the title, he took home Rs. 20 lakh, a brand-new car and a trip to Europe.