'So Cheap, Shame On You': Netizens SLAM Harsh Gujral For Joking About Gaurav Khanna's Divorce On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finale – VIDEO

Harsh Gujral Jokes About Gaurav Khanna's Divorce On KKK 15 Finale | Photo Via Instagram

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna’s personal life once again became a topic of discussion after stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral made a joke about his divorce from Akanksha Chamola on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale. The incident took place when Archana Puran Singh and her husband, Parmeet Sethi, appeared on the show to promote Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, alongside host Munawar Faruqui.

Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash After Joke On Gaurav Khanna's Divorce

During the interaction, Harsh told Archana, "Jaise mahol chal raha hai aapko Pati Patni Aur Panga mein Gaurav Ji ko lena chahiye," leaving Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Farrhana Bhatt in splits. Munawar responded, "Humare show pe panga hota hai, show ke bahar nahi."

Gaurav, however, did not appear offended by the remark and continued smiling. Later, he revealed that Harsh had continued making jokes about him and said he had learned from Archana to take jokes about himself sportingly. "You kept me alive, even after I left the show. Mujhe lagta hai mera sense of humour ek naye avtaar mein aa hi jayega," Gaurav said.

Netizens Slam Harsh Gujral

Soon after the episode aired, clips of Harsh’s joke went viral on social media, with several users criticising the comedian for bringing Gaurav's personal life into a public joke. One user wrote that making fun of someone’s personal life on a public platform was "not a good thing," while another called Harsh’s remark "way out of line and extremely cruel."

Several fans also praised Gaurav for handling the situation gracefully. Comments described Harsh’s joke as "going below the belt" and applauded Gaurav for maintaining his composure.

As of now, neither Harsh Gujral nor Gaurav Khanna has publicly reacted further to the controversy.