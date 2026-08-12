'When You Both Are Struggling...': Akanksha Chamola Opens Up About Divorce With Gaurav Khanna Amid PR Stunt Claims

Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Akanksha Chamola , who was recently seen on the Netflix show Lock Upp, has stated that her divorce from Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna is happening, putting an end to speculation surrounding their relationship after netizens questioned whether the development was a TRP-driven move for the reality show or a PR stunt. She also revealed that the decision to legally part ways was taken months before she entered Lock Upp and before Gaurav participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Speaking about the divorce, Akanksha told NewsX that she has not yet completed the legal formalities because their demanding work schedules have made it difficult for them to find the right time to sit down and sign the documents. Given their conflicting schedules, she said, "It is very difficult."

'When You Both Are Struggling...'

"Unlike what people think, life is not that easy for an actor because when you both are struggling and have your own schedules, not everything is the way you wanted in that sense," she added.

'Divorce Is Happening For Sure'

Akanksha revealed that the couple had been separated for around 18 months before deciding to legally end their marriage. She said the decision to part ways was taken approximately two months before she entered Lock Upp.

"For us to genuinely decide that things are not working together, we took time. We took 18 months to decide that we are not meant to be each other, and marriage is something which is there for something now in the future. Divorce happened; the decision to legally part ways happened two months prior," Akanksha said.

During her time on Lock Upp, Akanksha made several statements about Gaurav, including that she was not willing to marry again and wanted to explore life and enjoy her freedom. She also made a claim about Gaurav’s sexuality. Gaurav later made an appearance on Lock Upp to meet Akanksha.

Gaurav and Akanksha got married on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.