'He Couldn't Provide Financial & Moral Support': Did Akanksha Chamola's Father Take A Dig At Gaurav Khanna After Divorce Announcement?

Akanksha Chamola's Dad Reacts To Divorce? | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Akanksha Chamola's announcement about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna has taken social media by storm, leaving fans surprised. On the premiere episode, she also revealed that they have been living separately, while Gaurav has remained silent on the matter. Amid this, a statement allegedly made by Akanksha's father has sparked discussion online following the divorce announcement on the reality show Lock Upp.

Akanksha Chamola's Dad Reacts To Divorce?

Commenting on journalist Aradhana Sharma's Instagram post, Akanksha's father said, "As you are very genuine, I am Akanksha’s daddy, she said, very true. She is living in Andheri, my place since one year. Only till officially separated they will support each other professionally. One word for Gaurav is a very good actor. He could not provide financial and moral support to her. He breach trust not to talk on child, but he intentionally acted and took sympathy was his plan to make Akanksha villain in the media. Thanks to you."

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However, these claims remain unverified and are based on a circulating post, and there is no official confirmation as to whether it is actually Akanksha’s father’s legitimate Instagram handle or not. At this point, the source of the post has not been verified, and it remains unclear if the message is authentic or misattributed.

What Akanksha Chamola Said

Akanksha shared that there is no bad blood between them, but they are no longer compatible as life partners, as they envision very different futures for themselves.

The actress further revealed that both their families had advised them to spend some time apart to see if the distance would help them better understand each other and reflect on how their relationship had changed after Bigg Boss 19.

"Since we continued talking to each other, attended events together, supported one another and shared everything, everyone believed things would work out. But that feeling of being a married couple was no longer there. I think this will be big news even for our families," Chamola said.

Gaurav and Akanksha got married on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.