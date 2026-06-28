'Dramebaaz Couple': Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola Face Backlash After Divorce Reveal; Netizens Call Their Bigg Boss 19 Romance 'Fake'

Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Called 'Fake' After Divorce Reveal | Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking revelation, Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna's wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, announced that she and her husband have decided to part ways after nine years of marriage. On the premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where she is a contestant, Akanksha revealed that the two have been living separately for the past year. She shared that there is no bad blood between them, but they are no longer compatible as life partners, as they envision very different futures for themselves.

Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola Headed For Divorce

The actress further revealed that both their families had advised them to spend some time apart to see if the distance would help them better understand each other and reflect on how their relationship had changed after Bigg Boss 19. "Since we continued talking to each other, attended events together, supported one another and shared everything, everyone believed things would work out. But that feeling of being a married couple was no longer there. I think this will be big news even for our families," Chamola said.

Netizens React

Following the divorce revelation, netizens were left shocked, especially since Akanksha had entered Bigg Boss 19 during the family week to support Gaurav. The couple had appeared affectionate on the show, sharing cosy moments and even kissing each other. Reacting to the news, several social media users called them "fake," alleging that they had continued to portray a happy marriage despite allegedly knowing their relationship had already broken down.

A user commented, "If they were already separated for a year, then what was that 9th anniversary romance in BB?? Matlab seriously, itna fake #Gauravkhanna you n your wife have always been fake..."

Another wrote, "Gaurav Khanna Ki acting. They behaved as if they were perfect couple." A third user wrote, "Nowadays everyone is just acting, there is no real connection. The only thing I liked about #GauravKhanna was her wife and his beautiful relation with his wife. Her cute mischievous personality attracted me. But it all turned out to be acting."

While another comment read, "Gaurav Khanna seemed to play the audience more than he played BB19. He kept saying, "I'll do whatever my wife wants," creating the image of the perfect devoted husband."

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Gaurav and Akanksha got married on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.