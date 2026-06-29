'Maine Kuch Explore Kiya Nahi': Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To 'Enjoy' Her Freedom After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna – VIDEO

Akanksha Chamola Opens Up On Dating After Divorce | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Akanksha Chamola opened up about her personal life and plans on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, addressing questions surrounding her relationship status and how she views life moving forward. This comes after, in the premiere episode of the show, she announced that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce after nine years of marriage and have been living separately.

Akanksha Chamola Opens Up On Dating After Divorce

In the latest episode (Episode 2) of Lock Upp, Shreya Kalra asked Akanksha whether she is looking to fall in love post-divorce, to which she denied. Without going into specific details about her private life, she said she is in a phase where she wants to understand herself better and enjoy her freedom.

She went on to add, "I want to enjoy my freedom. I got married when I was really young, 24 I got married. So, maine literally utna kuch explore or enjoy kiya nahi hai. Now, after 10 years of being in a good relationship, I have my free time to explore, so I don't want to get into anything else."

Check out the video;

She said, “I was 24 when I got married. I didn’t get much out of these ten years. Now I want to explore my life.”



Fair enough. But what stopped you from deciding that ten years ago? Why waste a whole decade of someone else’s life #GauravKhanna



❖ #AkankshaChamola #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/TQWAqoTU2I — 🍀 GEET 🍀 (@g_clipss) June 28, 2026

The clip from the show has been widely shared on social media, with viewers reacting to her honest and emotional tone. Many fans appreciated her openness, while others speculated about the context behind her comments, given the ongoing discussions around her personal life.

Gaurav Khanna Yet To React

As of now, Gaurav Khanna has not issued any statement or reacted to Akanksha Chamola’s announcement about their divorce on Lock Upp.

Gaurav and Akanksha got married on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

Lock Upp Contestants

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. It is available to watch on Netflix, where new episodes can be streamed from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.