'It Is Not At All Brutal': Khatron Ke Khiladi Maker Says Safety Protocols Are Followed After Gaurav Khanna's Injury Video Goes Viral

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Stunt | Instagram

A stunt during the second episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 has become the talk of the town. Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi, and Shagun Sharma had to perform a stunt in which a man would shoot rubber bullets at their backs, and they had to bear the pain. Gaurav and Shagun couldn't bear the pain, and they aborted the stunt. The Anupamaa actor shared a video on his Instagram Story showing the wounds he got during the stunt, and netizens started slamming the makers on social media.

However, while talking to Hindustan Times, Deepak Dhar, the CEO of Banijay (the production house), stated that there was nothing brutal and that all safety protocols were followed.

He said, “It's not at all brutal. Well, there is an element of fear. It's called Fear Factor for a reason… but this is a show that is in its 15th or the 16th season now. We don't do this in India. We do this in an international location where all the checks and balances and safety procedures and protocols are followed to the absolute maximum.”

Gaurav Khanna's Instagram Story

Gaurav, on his Instagram story, wrote, "Thanks @orry for making this. I cud still feel this pain watching it on tv. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys.. still hav these marks.. (sic)."

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 started on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The show's concept this year is the old batch vs the new batch. Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, and Rithvik Dhanjani, who have been a part of the show earlier, are in the old batch.

The new batch has celebs like Gaurav Khanna, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, and Ruhaanika Dhawan.