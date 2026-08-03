Did Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Use Same 'Pellet Guns' As Those Used On NEET Protesters? Gaurav Khanna's Injury Sparks Buzz

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already living up to its reputation as one of Indian television's toughest reality shows, but one stunt in the latest episode has left viewers talking for a different reason. After contestant Gaurav Khanna shared the painful marks left on his back, social media users accused the makers of turning the challenge into “torture” rather than entertainment. Some comments event comapred it to the pellet guns reportedly used during the recent NEET protesters' demonstration in Delhi.

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Gaurav Khanna's painful stunt leaves fans shocked

The Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which premiered on August 1, 2026, featured one of its most physically demanding challenges in Sunday's second episode.

Contestants Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi, and Shagun Sharma were tasked with standing their ground while being fired at with rubber bullets on their backs. Their objective was simple but brutal: endure the pain for as long as possible. Whoever quit the stunt first would lose.

Despite their efforts, Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma aborted the challenge, making them the losing contestants for the task.

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After the episode aired, Gaurav took to Instagram Stories to reveal the injuries he sustained during the challenge. Sharing a video of the wounds on his back, he wrote: "Thanks @orry for making this. I cud still feel this pain watching it on tv. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys.. still hav these marks.."

The visible bruises quickly caught viewers' attention, with many users online claiming the stunt resembled the use of pellet guns seen during the recent NEET protest in Delhi.

However, during the episode, host Rohit Shetty clearly stated that the contestants were being shot with rubber bullets, not pellet guns.

What are rubber bullets?

According to Healthline, rubber bullets belong to a category called kinetic impact projectiles (KIPs), which also includes bean bag rounds. These projectiles are commonly used by law enforcement and military personnel for crowd-control situations during demonstrations and protests.

Rubber bullets are typically made of solid rubber or rubber-coated metal and are officially classified as "nonlethal" weapons.

The U.S. Department of Defense says nonlethal weapons are intended to temporarily incapacitate individuals without causing permanent injury, and their effects are designed to be reversible.

Can rubber bullets still be dangerous?

Although labelled as nonlethal, medical experts have repeatedly warned that rubber bullets are far from harmless. Healthline cites a 2016 medical case report, which found that rubber bullets can cause serious injuries, permanent disability, and even death in certain cases.

Researchers explain that because rubber bullets are larger, irregularly shaped, and travel less accurately than conventional bullets, they can unpredictably strike vulnerable areas such as the face, chest, or abdomen instead of safer target zones like the limbs.

For this reason, law enforcement agencies are generally instructed to aim at a person's arms or legs to reduce the likelihood of severe injury. Even then, experts caution that the projectiles can leave painful bruises, deep tissue injuries, fractures, and internal damage depending on the distance and impact.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.