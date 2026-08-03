Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'This Is Torture', 'Sick Sadist People'; Netizens Upset With Bullet Task; Gaurav Khanna Shows His Wounds

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Bullet Task | X / Instagram

Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 started on Saturday, August 1, 2026. On Sunday, during the second episode of the show, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi, and Shagun Sharma had to perform a stunt in which a man would shoot rubber bullets at their backs, and they had to bear the pain. Whoever aborted the stunt would lose.

The stunt took place, and Gaurav and Shagun lost after they aborted it. Gaurav, on his Instagram Story, shared a video in which he showed the wounds he got while performing the stunt. He wrote, "Thanks @orry for making this. I cud still feel this pain watching it on tv. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys.. still hav these marks.. (sic)."

Netizens Upset With Makers

The stunt has become a topic of discussion on social media, and netizens are upset with the makers. A netizen tweeted, "This is torture, not a task. #KKK15 #KhatronKeKhiladi15 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#KKK15 #KhatronKeKhiladi #KhatronKeKhiladi15 the pellets bullet task was pure torture, this is not a task or stunt at all & I’m sure it was made for sick sadist people just like squid games, #GauravKhanna seems to be the strongest so far while #ShagunSharma the weakest & cringe (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I know it's a stunt based show but I agree with this point, they all are famous faces in the showbiz & their bodies are as important as their faces, in general as well, felt the bullet task was too much on them!! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

#KKK15 #KhatronKeKhiladi #KhatronKeKhiladi15 the pellets bullet task was pure torture, this is not a task or stunt at all & I’m sure it was made for sick sadist people just like squid games, #GauravKhanna seems to be the strongest so far while #ShagunSharma the weakest & cringe — BB JASOOS (@BiggBossJasoos1) August 3, 2026

bro thats inhumane ye konse task kara rhe aur ye approve kisne kiya bhai #khatronKeKhiladi15 — shreya saini (@sakshis86297647) August 3, 2026

I know it's a stunt based show but I agree with this point , they all are famous faces in the showbiz & their bodies are as important as their faces, in general as well, felt the bullet task was too much on them !!#KhatronKeKhiladi15 https://t.co/LSOj97NZlZ — 𝙋𝙤𝙤𝙟𝙞 🥀 (@CallmePooji) August 3, 2026

No Response From Makers

Neither the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi nor Rohit Shetty have shared any statement about the social media backlash the show is receiving.