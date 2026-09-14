'I Would Have Loved To Be In Finals': Gaurav Khanna Reveals Why He Took 'Voluntary Exit' From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Apologises To Fans Amid Persistent Elbow Pain

Gaurav Khanna Reveals Why He Took ‘Voluntary Exit’ From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Apologises To Fans Amid Persistent Elbow Pain | YouTube/Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna has officially addressed his decision to take a “voluntary exit” from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor revealed that he chose to leave the show, keeping his health and recovery in mind. Gaurav admitted that he wanted to make it to the finale, but persistent elbow pain made it difficult for him to continue performing stunts.

Gaurav explained in his vlog, “I don't want to continue because agar aage kisi stunt mein electrocution ya current aata hai to it triggers my elbow pain excruciatingly aur phir main agle 1-2 din tak I can't have full power in my right elbow and my right palm.” He said dealing with the pain was difficult, but leaving the show was even more painful for him.

The actor recalled that he had previously suffered an injury but returned to the show, hoping that he would eventually recover. However, the pain continued, making him realise that pushing himself further could affect his recovery. “I could have gone forward but I didn't want to take more on my recovery phase,” Gaurav said.

Gaurav also revealed that doctors had advised him to travel safely and even suggested that he wear braces while travelling. He showed the tapes and support on his right hand while explaining his condition.

Reflecting on his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey, Gaurav said he made several good friends and memories on the show. He added that while he managed to perform various stunts, there were moments when his injury held him back. The actor emphasised that he participated in the show to prove himself, not to prove anything to others.

Gaurav further expressed his disappointment at missing the finale, saying, “I would have loved to be in the finals. I would have loved to give my whatever I had in me but sorry to all my fans and also to all the people... I think timing thoda sa off hai mere liye.”

The actor concluded by admitting that he is currently not physically well and has “a lot going on” in his mind, but maintained that prioritising his recovery was the right decision.