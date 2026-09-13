Akanksha Chamola UNFOLLOWS Estranged Husband Gaurav Khanna On Instagram, Removes Photos With Him Amid Divorce

Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Gaurav Khanna's personal life has continued to make headlines ever since his estranged wife Akanksha Chamola confirmed their separation on the first episode of the reality show Lock Upp.

Akanksha Chamola Unfollows Gaurav Khanna

Now, Akanksha appears to have taken another step amid their divorce. The actress has unfollowed Gaurav on Instagram, while also removing several romantic posts and reels featuring the couple from her Instagram account.

Gaurav, however, continues to follow Akanksha on the social media platform. He has also kept all his pictures with her on his Instagram profile.

Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna's Separation

During her time on Lock Upp, Akanksha made several statements about her relationship with Gaurav and her views on marriage. She said that she was not willing to marry again and wanted to explore life and enjoy her freedom. She also made a claim about Gaurav’s sexuality, which became a talking point during the show.

Gaurav later appeared on Lock Upp to meet Akanksha. During her stint on the reality show, Akanksha also opened up about her decision not to have children. She said that she did not feel a maternal instinct and explained that her expectations about starting a family were different from Gaurav’s.

Akanksha Chamola On Rs 10 Crore Alimony Reports

Recently, Akanksha also addressed reports claiming that she had demanded Rs 10 crore as alimony from Gaurav. Dismissing the claim, she explained what she would have done if she actually had access to such a large amount.

In an interview with Mashable India, Akanksha was asked about the reported alimony demand. She said, "Agar manga hota aur agar mil gaya hota to main yaha baithti."

She further explained that if she had that kind of money, she would rather use it to travel and explore different parts of the world.

As of now, neither Gaurav nor Akanksha has issued a statement regarding the latest changes to their Instagram profiles.