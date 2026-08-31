Akanksha Chamola Reveals Why She Chose To Be Child-Free In Her Marriage With Gaurav Khanna; 'We Know We Are Blessed But...'- FPJ Exclusive

Akanksha Chamola Reveals Why She Chose To Be Child-Free In Her Marriage With Gaurav Khanna | FPJ

Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, recently opened up about her decision not to have children. Speaking candidly about her choice, the actress said she is grateful to have a supportive family that respects her decision. Akanksha also opened up about choosing not to have children and why she believes being clear about such a deeply personal decision should be appreciated rather than judged.

Speaking exclusively to Free Press Journal, Akanksha admitted that she did not expect her decision not to have children to become such a widely discussed topic. She said that being clear about such a personal choice should be appreciated rather than judged.

“If you have clarity I think you should appreciate that. At least we are not confused about that thing. At least I know I am not ready for this responsibility. And I am owning it rather than just giving into it and realising, ‘Oh shit, ye maine kya kar diya,’” Akanksha said.

Talking about her mother’s reaction when she opened up about not wanting children, Akanksha revealed that her mother was surprisingly supportive. She said, “The moment I told my mom, my mother was like, ‘I’m so happy. I don’t want to be a grandmother to your kid.’ She’s like, ‘I know how much I have suffered having you.’”

Akanksha further shared that she often thinks about how difficult parenting can be and expressed her admiration for her parents for raising her. She said, “At times when I look at my parents and I feel, ‘Yaar inke paas main thi, main khud ke paas hoti to main ro deti, pata nahi in logon ne kaise pala.’” She added that, according to her, raising a child is not an easy responsibility.

The actress also questioned the societal expectation that women must have children simply because they are capable of giving birth. Akanksha said, “We know we are blessed with this thing. We are a vessel for that, we know that. But, that doesn’t mean we have to (have kids).”

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Akanksha also questioned why people are so quick to judge others for their personal choices. At the same time, she expressed gratitude for having a family that understands and supports her decision instead of pressuring her to conform to societal expectations.

Akanksha had previously opened up about her decision to remain child-free during Bigg Boss 19, when she was asked about an astrologer’s prediction that she and Gaurav Khanna would soon start a family. Dismissing the claim, she said, “As of now, I have not felt the inclination to become a mother. And it also looks very difficult in the future. For some reason, I don’t feel the need to have a kid.” She also explained that motherhood comes with immense responsibility, adding, “Giving birth to a child is not the same as making a dessert; it’s a huge responsibility, and I don’t think I can justify that duty at this age or at any age.”