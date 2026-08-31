Akanksha Chamola Hits Back At Trolls Saying She Used Her Divorce With Gaurav Khanna For Publicity: ‘People Have Always Character-Assassinated Me’ | FPJ Exclusive

Akanksha Chamola & Gaurav Khanna |

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna’s relationship became one of the biggest talking points of Lock Upp Season 2 after the actress made a shocking revelation on the reality show. During the premiere, Akanksha disclosed that she and Gaurav had been living separately for around a year and were heading towards divorce. The revelation came as a surprise to fans, particularly because the couple had previously been seen together publicly and Gaurav’s appearance on Bigg Boss 19 had also led viewers to believe that the two shared a close and happy equation.

The announcement, however, was followed by a wave of speculation and criticism. While some viewers expressed sympathy for Akanksha, others questioned whether the divorce revelation was simply a move to generate publicity and attention for Lock Upp 2. Some even alleged that the couple’s relationship had been deliberately presented differently in the public eye and questioned the authenticity of their separation. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Akanksha has now hit back at those who accused her of using something as deeply personal as her divorce for publicity.

Akanksha questioned why she would deliberately put herself through the kind of scrutiny and character assassination she had already faced, simply for attention. “I couldn’t understand, like where is this intellect coming from? Like how could you even imagine that someone that you’ve been cherishing for so long, and I’m not talking about myself, and then you are thinking, okay, that person would have allowed his better half to go on some platform and make a mockery out of a relation, which for some reason we were idolized. Like people were looking up to us, right? Where are you coming up with that?"

Akanksha even hit back at people who have been character assassinating her. "People have always made fun of me, always judged me and never accepted me. You know, you’ve always character assassinated me at every opportunity. Why will I go ahead and do such a thing? Why will I do that? Nobody is that dumb to do that to anyone. Like, whoever it is, at one point everyone wants people to respect them. Everyone wants people to, you know, give you that love. They want everyone to accept you. Why will I do that? I will not do that. I’ve always challenged such people. I’m like, 'main band to nahi karungi;. I will never give in to that pressure. So when I got to know about it, I wasn’t that affected because I was anticipating it. When you have a fandom that loves someone, you know, with that unconditional love, the blind love, you anticipate that, you know, you’ll not accept a lot of things that is coming across. So I was kind of mentally prepared for that. But I wasn’t prepared the backlash to go towards my family. That was so upsetting.”