'I'm Sure She's Going To Squeeze Him': Orry Hints At Akanksha Chamola Seeking Alimony From Gaurav Khanna Amid Divorce

Orry Hints At Akanksha Chamola Seeking Alimony From Gaurav Khanna Amid Divorce |

Orry has once again taken a dig at Akanksha Chamola amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with Gaurav Khanna. This time, he hinted that the actress may seek alimony from her estranged husband while also accusing her of “disrespecting” Gaurav on national television. In a recent interview, Orry said, “And I feel like he (Gaurav) did pay her bills, did he not?”

Orry further suggested that Akanksha could seek financial support from Gaurav as part of their divorce settlement. Speaking to India Forums, he said, “They were married, and if they get a divorce, I'm sure she's going to take something from him in that divorce, right? I doubt she's going to be like, ‘Handsfree, I'm not taking anything by you, you don't pay my bills (sic).’”

The social media influencer and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant went on to say, “I'm sure she's going to squeeze him for something.” Orry then made a sarcastic remark about financial dependence, suggesting that if Akanksha’s opinion of someone is influenced by who pays her bills, she should also be mindful of how she speaks about Gaurav publicly.

He said, “So, at which point, if paying your bills is a reason to care about what the person says, then maybe she should care a bit about how she talks about him publicly.”

Orry did not stop there and also criticised Akanksha for her remark that she would have preferred her dog over Gaurav visiting her on the sets of Lock Upp. He argued that even if she did not want to meet her estranged husband, she could have expressed it more respectfully.

“She said she'd rather a dog visit her on set than her husband of 10 years. Even if you didn't want to meet him, what a weirdly disrespectful thing to say,” Orry stated.

Orry went on to say that he “does not think Akanksha is a good person”. Recalling a video he had seen, he said he felt that Akanksha did not consider Gaurav’s feelings or how he might perceive her comments.

Orry also spoke about his equation with Gaurav, revealing that the two became good friends during their stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi and even shared a vanity van. He claimed that he had never seen Gaurav speak negatively about Akanksha and said the actor had maintained the same stance while speaking to the media.