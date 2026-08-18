'He Is Healing': Gaurav Khanna's Mussoorie Trip With Parents Amid Ongoing Divorce With Akanksha Chamola Leaves Fans Talking

Gaurav Khanna's Mussoorie Trip With Parents Amid Divorce With Akanksha Chamola Leaves Fans Talking |

Gaurav Khanna is currently enjoying some quality time with his parents. The Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 fame actor shared videos from his trip to Mussoorie, where he was seen travelling with his mother and father. His estranged wife, Akanksha Chamola, was nowhere to be seen with him. Following the videos, fans speculated that the actor is currently in his "healing" phase amid his divorce drama with Akanksha.

Gaurav shared a video in which he was seen sitting in the passenger seat while his parents sat in the back. He then turned the camera towards them, and his parents adorably greeted the camera. Gaurav said, "Badalon ke beech mein jate hue actually" before showing the scenic view from the window.

In another video, Gaurav was seen drenched in Mussoorie's rain. He said, "Mussoorie ke mall road pe hamne umbrella bhi khareede, sabkuch liya lekin barish itni tez ho gayi hai ki ye haalat ho gayi hai" while pointing towards his wet clothes. He then revealed that they had stopped at a restaurant for some tea and added that they were enjoying the weather during their trip.

Seeing Gaurav enjoying his trip with his parents, a user took to a Reddit thread and wrote, "He is healing." Referring to his trip with his parents, another user commented, "This is a kind of healing for him." However, another fan pointed out, "He always visits his parent before starting a new project. Should we take it as a sign."

Another user tweeted, "GK going to Mussoorie. He really needs this break before upcoming show because he will be super busy then for long time."

GK going to Mussoorie 🤌



He really needs this break before upcoming show becoz he will be super busy then for long tym💫#GauravKhanna fd we will be getting vlogs too🫶#KhatronKeKhiladi15 pic.twitter.com/wdvc5n1mug — Bharti💝 (@CurlyTales_20) August 18, 2026

Gaurav Khanna is also reportedly set to make his return to daily television with an upcoming family-oriented romantic drama. According to recent reports, the actor is in talks to star opposite Shraddha Arya in the show, which is said to be backed by Ekta Kapoor's production house. If confirmed, the project would mark Gaurav's return to fiction television after his recent reality-show appearances on Bigg Boss 19 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. However, an official announcement about the show's cast and details is still awaited.