Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry's 'Nepotism' Remark Over Shagun Sharma Not Performing Stunts On Rohit Shetty Hosted Show Raises Eyebrows

Orry's 'Nepotism' Remark Over Shagun Sharma Not Performing Stunts On Rohit Shetty Hosted Show Raises Eyebrows |

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry seems to not be holding back his emotions these days. After the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 aired, Orry took an alleged dig at Shagun Sharma and the makers of Rohit Shetty hosted show. His hilarious reply to a post went viral after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 fame Shagun did not perform any stunts in the latest episode due to medical reasons. Not only this, Orry also left everyone surprised with his savage clapback at Avika Gor, who was seemingly hoping that he would perform poorly so she could avoid elimination.

A post uploaded by Bit Too Riyal questioned, "Why did Shagun (Sharma) not do any stunts in yesterday's episode?" It further pointed out that in the episode, Orry performed two stunts, Gaurav Khanna performed two, Avinash Mishra performed one, while Avika Gor and Ruhaanika Dhawan also performed two stunts each. However, Shagun did not perform any stunt and still continued to be in the show. The user further added, "Shagun didn't do anything!!?? I genuinely don't understand the pattern of KKK this time."

Orry commented on the post with "Nepotism." His one-word remark seemingly suggested that Shagun may have received alleged preferential treatment, although Orry did not elaborate on his comment.

Fans in the replies also appeared to agree with Orry's comment. Talking about the first week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which had no elimination, a user commented, "The very fact that the elimination got cancelled coz she was to go, shows the makers r biased towards her." Another commented, "True Orry but you did a great job." One more user wrote, "Exactly, she didn’t do anything this week and she has audacity to say gk is being mean to her."

Orry Takes A Dig At Avika Gor

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika was eliminated after facing Orry in the elimination stunt. Both contestants completed the stunt, but Orry finished it in less time than Avika. After the episode aired, Orry uploaded an edit featuring Avika saying, "Main chahti hoon ki Orry better perform na kare. Main chahti hoon ki Orry bhot dar jaye."

Clapping back at Avika, Orry shared another edited video in which he was referred to as an "underrated star." Not only did he share the post on his Instagram story but commented on it saying, "Karma is a b @avikagor."

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 new episodes release every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.