'Sorry Sweetheart, Didn't Like My Behaviour': Avika Gor Apologises To Farrhana Bhatt After Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Tiff

Actress Avika Gor apologised to fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt after an uncomfortable exchange between the two on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actress admitted that she was unhappy with the way she behaved and accepted that she had wrongly directed her frustration towards Farrhana.

The incident took place after Avika Gor joined Farrhana's team on the stunt-based reality show. Farrhana appeared to welcome her warmly, congratulating Avika and wishing her luck as she joined the team. However, Avika, who seemed upset at the time, responded in a curt manner.

She told Farrhana, "Aap toh chahti nahi thi main aaon (You didn't want me to come to the team)."

The exchange became a talking point among viewers, with Avika's reaction appearing to stem from frustration surrounding the team dynamics. However, with the shoot now completed and the contestants back in India, the actress has reflected on the incident and acknowledged that her response was inappropriate.

Avika ne to b@r dancer ka muh band Kara Diya yar 😂 Avika rock b@r dancer Shocked 🤧#AvikaGor #FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/4IrAxbS71Z — lucky boy 🔥VIP🦅 (@ZainAli1023279) August 15, 2026

Avika Gor Says Sorry to Farrhana Bhatt

Avika took to social media to address the moment and publicly apologise to Farrhana. Sharing a video of the interaction, the actress openly admitted that she did not approve of her own behaviour.

She wrote, "I honestly didn't like my behavior @farrhana_bhatt I'm sorry. Team par upset hokar aap par reaction nikalna galat tha. Lots of love."

Avika further addressed the situation in the comments, making it clear that her frustration was not something she should have directed towards Farrhana.

She wrote, "I didn't really like what I did. Sorry @farrhana_bhatt I think I was just upset aur woh aap ki taraf nikla. Not cool. Sorry sweetheart."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently in its 15th season and continues to bring together celebrities from different corners of the entertainment industry. The latest season features both new faces and several familiar names who have already been associated with the show or its previous editions.

The contestant lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Vishal Aditya Singh.

One of the highlights of the season has been the return of several well-known faces. Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik and Vishal Aditya Singh bring previous experience to the competition, while the newer contestants add a different dynamic to the show.